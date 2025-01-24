What is Andy Reid's Chiefs salary? Exploring Kansas City coach's contract

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs, who have won back-to-back Super Bowls, are in contention to repeat the feat for a third successive season and the coach has been praised heavily for building a dynasty alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Reid reportedly signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Chiefs in April. His deal is worth $20 million on an annual average salary, making him the highest-paid coach in the league.

Reid's current contract ties him down at Kansas City through the 2029 season.

"I'm incredibly grateful to (chairman and CEO) Clark (Hunt) and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," Reid said in a statement released by the team after signing his extension.

Reid has been the Chiefs coach since 2013. He has won four AFC championship titles and three Super Bowls since then.

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs will host Buffalo Bills for 2025 AFC championship game

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to add to their trophy cabinet this season. The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC this season after going 15-2 in the regular season. Hence, Reid's team earned an automatic bid into the divisional round of the playoffs, getting a bye in the wild-card round.

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round. They will now turn their attention to Josh Allen and the Bills for the AFC title game.

Here's a look at the key details for the Chiefs-Bills conference championship game.

Date: Sunday, Jan.26, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

