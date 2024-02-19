What was Anthony Richardson's NFL Combine record? Revisiting the Colts QB's performance

Quarterback Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts sustained a season-ending injury to his shoulder just four games into his rookie campaign. He's back throwing and is preparing to return to the field after a little over four months.

Richardson has only played four games in the NFL career but has demonstrated amazing athleticism, excellent hand strength and pass speed, and decent techniques despite his limited time on the big stage.

He completed 577 yards of passing along with three touchdowns and one interception. He also added four touchdowns and 136 yards while rushing.

Anthony Richardson's next opportunity to play on the field is probably when offseason training programs start in early April. Let's examine the dual-threat quarterback's performance in the 2023 NFL scouting combine before moving forward.

One of the most exciting talents in the draft candidates going into the 2023 Combine, Richardson created history during his workouts in Indianapolis. His measurements and results in the athletic testing were excellent, weighing 244 pounds, which tied him for the 17th-heaviest QB in league history.

Richardson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the fourth-quickest time among signal-callers at the NFL Combine. Michael Vick (4.33), Robert Griffin III (4.41) and Reggie McNeal (4.40) were the three QBs who ran faster.

Richardson also hit a top speed of 23.44 mph during his sprint and completed a 129-inch broad jump and a 40.5-inch vertical leap. He's one of just 14 athletes in more than 20 years to have a 40-inch vertical and a 129-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine.

Anthony Richardson was projected to be chosen in the top-14 overall picks in the draft. Eventually, the Indianapolis Colts drafted him with the fourth overall choice.

Anthony Richardson's college football stats

Anthony Richardson played 24 games at the University of Florida, but it wasn't until his final year in college (2022) that he established himself as the starting quarterback.

He started 12 games that season, throwing for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 131.0 passer rating. On the ground, he gained 654 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Richardson passed for 3,105 yards, 24 scores and 15 interceptions during his time in college. On 161 rushes, he added 1,116 yards and a further 12 touchdowns.

He had an incredible start to the season with the Colts in 2023, showcasing his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback and impressing with his passing stats. He was emerging as star in the passing and running attack but injuries stymied his progress.

Richardson expects to return to action in time for offseason training ahead of the 2024 season. The Colts have seen injuries derail the careers of gifted quarterbacks, so keeping Richardson fit for the upcoming season and beyond will be key.