Anthony Sherman's net worth: How much did the controversial former Chiefs fullback earn in the NFL?

Former Kansas Chiefs City fullback Anthony Sherman is the latest in a long line of NFL players to make headlines for rallying against the league's COVID-19 policies.

The 32-year-old tweeted out his feelings about the NFL making players wear separate wristbands to signify their vaccination status. Sherman compared the rule to the segregation laws of the 1960s in the United States.

The @NFL is making players wear colored wrist bands now based on vaccination status. Funny, I thought we all agreed on the evils of segregation back in the 60s. Here we are again- only this time it’s based on personal health choices instead of skin color. — Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) July 31, 2021

Sherman’s tweet garnered a lot of negative attention immediately and he has since tweeted numerous times in response to the backlash. Sherman moved to clarify that he wasn't equating racism with vaccination status; he merely wanted to point out that the league was trying to segregate unvaccinated players from the vaccinated ones.

It is clear my words have been twisted and spun to mean something I did not say nor intend.

I NEVER said that segregating players based on vaccination status was AS BAD as racism and the segregation of the 60s. What I was drawing out was a principled point that segregation based — Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) July 31, 2021

Anthony Sherman has a net worth of $2 million

The former pro footballer currently has a net worth hovering around $2 million, according to Idol Networth. Here's a closer look at how the NFL fullback earned his wealth.

College football

Anthony Sherman played college football at the University of Connecticut. He was the starting fullback as a freshman for the Huskies. He had his best year, statistically, as a sophomore in 2008. Sherman had three carries for nine yards, 26 receptions for 270 yards and 13 tackles on special teams.

During his career at UConn, Sherman rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries, caught 48 passes for 477 yards and a touchdown, and had 63 total tackles.

NFL career

Sherman was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals 136th overall in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In July, 2011 he signed a four-year, $2.24 million contract with the franchise.

In his rookie season with the Cardinals, he had eight receptions for 72 yards.

The fullback was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in April 2013. After settling in Kansas City, Sherman signed a three-year $7 million extension with the Chiefs. He went on to sign three more one-year deals with the Chiefs, all worth over $1 million each.

The 5-foot-10, 242-pound fullback was part of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers the year before Tampa Bay won the honors.

Pro football retirement

The ten-season NFL veteran announced his retirement from pro football in March this year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha