What award did Maya Brady win? Tom Brady's niece lands another career achievement

Maya Brady may not be able to land the family's biggest sports accomplishment. Especially since her uncle Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner, who also holds multiple records in the NFL and is a future Hall of Famer.

However, Maya plays a different sport altogether and is certainly making her family proud.

The UCLA Bruins utility star recently won the Pac-12 batting title on Sunday afternoon for her incredible showings in the 2023 season. Maya recorded a staggering .456 batting average following the conclusion of the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She finished the campaign with 72 hits, 16 home runs, three triples and 12 doubles. Maya helped UCLA finish with a 47- 4 record and finish second in the country, only behind only Oklahoma.

Maya is the 13th Bruins player to be crowned the Pac-12 Batting champion and the first to win the award since Kelli Godin in 2019.

The Bruins will begin their postseason at the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET. As UCLA finished as the No. 1 seed, they received a first-round bye and will play the winner of the No. 8 seed and No. 9 seed game.

Maya Brady's family and relation to Tom Brady

Maya Brady is the niece of NFL legend Tom Brady

Maya Brady is the niece of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Her mother Maureen is Tom's older sister and her father Brian Timmons is a lawyer.

Maya also has a younger sister named Hannah who is a junior volleyball player for the Sunshine VBC.

Brian and Maureen separated in August 2010. Maureen took custody of the two children and raised them herself. It certainly seems that athletic prowess runs in the Brady family.

Tom Brady won several accolades during his 23 seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired from football earlier this year but Maya is keeping the family legacy alive.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes