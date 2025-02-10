What is the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history? Where Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs stand facing uphill battle vs. Eagles

The first half of Super Bowl LIX was nothing but a nightmare for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite a controversial early call against A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first part of the game, scoring 24 unanswered points and being a well-oiled machine on both ends of the field.

With a 24-0 deficit, the Chiefs would need to pull off a historical second half to snatch this win away from the Eagles and put their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a third consecutive season. Playing with a 24-point disadvantage is huge, but the Chiefs know it is not impossible to overcome.

The New England Patriots pulled off a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. They went to halftime down 21-3 and thrilled the NFC champions 28-3 midway through the third quarter. That didn't stop Tom Brady and Co., as they went on to score consistently, cutting the deficit until tying the game on a James White rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion from Danny Amendola.

The Patriots completed the job in overtime, with another rushing touchdown to end the game and win one of the most dramatic Super Bowls ever.

Besides the Patriots, there are four other double-digit Super Bowl comebacks in history, including the Washington Redskins scoring 35 unanswered points in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXII after starting the period 10-0.

Super Bowl XLIV saw the New Orleans Saints erase a 10-point deficit against the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts. Super Bowl XLIX saw the Patriots erase a 10-point deficit against the Seattle Seahawks, finishing with a last-second interception at the end zone to seal the deal for the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs had previously erased a 10-point deficit in the Super Bowl

The Chiefs also starred in a 10-point Super Bowl comeback in the LIV edition of the big game. They trailed the San Francisco 49ers 20-10 late in the third quarter before going on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter.

They need to bring that energy back as Patrick Mahomes and Co. were a shell of themselves against the Eagles. The seven-year veteran only completed six of 14 pass attempts, tallying a poor 33 passing yards while being intercepted twice and sacked three times. The Chiefs only got a first down in the first half, couldn't convert any of their six third-down opportunities and only posted 1.2 yards per play.

