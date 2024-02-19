What was Bijan Robinson's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Falcons RB's performance

Dynamic running back Bijan Robinson was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He went on to amass over 1,400 yards (receiving and running) and eight touchdowns in his first season of professional football.

Although the Falcons had a dismal season, the former Texas standout was chosen as one of the final five contenders for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year distinction. Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans was chosen as the eventual recipient of the honor.

Robinson was among the select few elite talents who capitalized on their opportunity to impress league executives in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine last year.

The 22-year-old running back didn't exactly set records in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, but he did manage a respectable mark of 4.46 seconds, which placed him sixth out of all the RBs invited to the event in 2023.

During the pass-catching and bag drills, Robinson demonstrated incredible footwork and powerful hands, and he was almost perfect.

Standing at 5'11" and weighing 215 pounds, Robinson clocked a time of 1.52 seconds in the 10-yard split, 37 inches in the vertical leap, and 10 feet 4 inches in the broad jump.

Robinson tied for fifth in the vertical jump, tied for fourth in the broad jump, and had the third-best 10-yard split of any RB.

After the final day of the NFL Combine, the only thing left to predict about Bijan Robinson's draft position was how high he would be taken in the first round. In the end, the Atlanta Falcons took him with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bijan Robinson's college football stats

When Bijan Robinson decided to continue his football career at the University of Texas, he lived up to his reputation as the top high school running back in the country.

Robinson amassed 1,580 running yards, 18 rushing TDs, 314 receiving yards and two catching TDs in his final season with the Longhorns. He was selected as a unanimous All-American and took home the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country.

Robinson amassed 3,410 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 805 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his three years of college. With 41 touchdowns (33 rushing, 8 receiving), he finished fourth in program history while also finishing fourth in rushing yards.