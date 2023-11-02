What is Bill Belichick's coaching tree? Who are its members?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach in the NFL's illustrious history. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is the co-proponent of the New England Patriots dynasty alongside Tom Brady. This partnership earned Belichick six Super Bowl rings in his esteemed career and countless NFL records along the way.

Hence, as you would expect, Belichick has an extensive coaching tree. Belichick's coaching tree comprises former assistants who later branched out to coach NCAA or NFL teams. These coaching tree members have seen varied degrees of success, and we will touch upon that in a bit.

Is Bill Belichick a member of other coaching trees?

Yes, Bill Belichick is indeed a part of some of the more influential coaching trees in NFL history. The defensive guru has worked for six NFL head coaches. Namely:

Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore Colts (1975)

Rick Forzano, Detroit Lions (1976)

Tommy Hudspeth, Detroit Lions (1976–1977)

Red Miller, Denver Broncos (1978)

Ray Perkins, New York Giants (1979–1982)

Bill Parcells, New York Giants (1983–1990), New England Patriots (1996), New York Jets (1997–1999)

Belichick won his first two Super Bowl rings as a defensive coordinator. The future Hall of Famer assisted the legendary Bill Parcells to two Super Bowls before taking the Cleveland Browns head coach gig.

List of members of the Bill Belichick coaching tree

Here's a list of members of Bill Belichick's coaching tree heading into Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Kindly note that this list comprises strictly assistants of Belichick who went on to become head coaches rather than former players who went the coaching route.

Rod Dowhower, Vanderbilt (1995–1996) Nick Saban, Michigan State (1995–1999), LSU (2001–2004), Miami Dolphins (2005–2006), Alabama (2007–present) Pat Hill, Fresno State (1997–2011) Woody Widenhofer, Vanderbilt (1997–2001) Kirk Ferentz, Iowa (1999–present) Al Groh, New York Jets (2000), Virginia (2001–2009) Romeo Crennel, Cleveland Browns (2005–2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2011–2012) Charlie Weis, Notre Dame (2005–2009), Kansas (2012–2014) Eric Mangini, New York Jets (2006–2008), Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) Josh McDaniels, Denver Broncos (2009–2010), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–2023) Jim Schwartz, Detroit Lions (2009–2013) Dewayne Walker, New Mexico State (2009–2013) Pete Mangurian, Columbia (2012–2014) Bill O'Brien, Penn State (2012–2013), Houston Texans (2014–2020) Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions (2018–2020) Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins (2019–2021) Joe Judge, New York Giants, (2020–2021) Bret Bielema, Illinois (2021–present) Jedd Fisch, Arizona (2021–present) Brian Daboll, New York Giants (2022–present)

How has Bill Belichick's coaching tree performed in the NFL?

Out of the above 20 members of Bill Belichick's coaching tree, 11 went on to become NFL head coaches. We will be focusing on the 11 as we take a look at how they performed at the highest level.

1. Al Groh, New York Jets, 2000: 9-7

Al Groh was Bill Belichick's linebackers coach in Cleveland in 1992. Groh then used his experience to snag a head coach role in the New York Jets. Groh had a 9-7 record in his only year as the head coach of the Jets before resigning to take up the head coach gig at the University of Virginia.

It is important to note that Al Groh is just one of two ex-Belichick assistants to post a winning record as an NFL head coach.

2. Nick Saban, Miami Dolphins, 2005-06: 15-17

Nick Saban went from acting as Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator for four years in the Cleveland Browns to becoming arguably the Bill Belichick of the college football scene. Nick Saban has had an eventful head coaching career. The Alabama Crimson Tide legend spent two forgettable seasons in Miami coaching the Dolphins and has yet to be seen in an NFL dugout since.

3. Romeo Crennel, Cleveland Browns, 2005-08: 24-40, Kansas City Chiefs, 2011-12: 4-15

Romeo Crennel won five Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as an assistant coach. However, he has yet to be nearly as successful as a head coach.

4. Eric Mangini, New York Jets, 2006-08: 23-25, Cleveland Browns, 2009-10: 10-22

Eric Mangini has been a part of Bill Belichick's coaching crew on the Browns, Jets, and Patriots. These days, they don't share a cordial relationship due to the Spygate scandal in 2007. As you can see from his record in the league, Mangini has left a lot to be desired as an NFL head coach.

5. Jim Schwartz, Detroit Lions, 2009-13: 29-51

Sometimes, we wonder how Jim Schwartz lasted five years as the Lions' head coach. That was due to his abysmal record in Detroit, as every franchise took trust in the process to another level. Schwartz was a defensive coordinator with Belichick, and it's a surprise that he didn't come out to be one of the best in the tree.

6. Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans, 2014-20: 52-48

Back with the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien is arguably the most successful member of Belichick's coaching tree. Even though the end of his stint at Houston left a lot to be desired.

7. Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions, 2018-20: 13-29-1

Matt Patricia was an incredible assistant for some of Bill Belichick's finest Super Bowl-winning teams, but as a head coach, he has been awful. Patricia notably led the Detroit Lions to last-place finishes in each of his two full seasons before he was fired midseason in 2020. Then, let's not talk about his attempt to run the New England Patriots offense of 2022.

8. Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins, 2019-21: 24-25

Brian Flores paid his dues in New England, rising the ranks from scouting assistant to team assistant. He did this over 15 years, something that ideally showed him how to navigate the ropes of the NFL.

Well, his preparation in New England couldn't prepare him for the situation in Miami. Even though Flores led the team to a 10-win season in his first year, he was sacked by the end of his second season as the team regressed significantly.

9. Joe Judge, New York Giants, 2020-21: 10-23

Joe Judge should never have taken the New York Giants' job. He did, and now look at what the gig has done to his coaching reputation.

10. Brian Daboll, New York Giants, 2022-present: 11-13-1

Brian Daboll's first year as an NFL head coach saw him win the NFL Head Coach of the Year, a stunning achievement considering how he met the Giants.

However, 2023 has yet to be kind to Belichick's former assistant. He'll need to improve on this season's 2-6 record heading into Week 9 if he wants to be employed in the long term.

11. Josh McDaniels, Denver Broncos, 2009-10: 11-17, Las Vegas Raiders, 2022-23: 9-16

A superb offensive coordinator but an iffy head coach at the very best. Josh McDaniels firing at the Las Vegas Raiders was just a matter of time.