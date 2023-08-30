What is Bill Belichick's game plan for Patriots? Tom Brady's return to Foxborough, Caleb Williams sweepstakes explored

If the hype is to be believed, Caleb Williams may be the new Tom Brady. Bill Belichick, meanwhile, might have to hide how much he misses the old Tom Brady once the former Patriots legend comes back to the New England Patriots for their opening game. It is ostensibly so that the fans can pay respect to their hero, now that he is retired. But what the New England coach might not give to have him back again as his quarterback?!

As he finalized the roster today, Bill Belichick waived both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, leaving Mac Jones as the only quarterback on his roster. It is a vote of confidence in the starting quarteback after questions were raised last season whether Zappe might not be a better fit. The backup quarterback posted a passer rating of 100.9 and threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions last season, on the way to becoming a fan favorite.

So, it begs the question, what is Bill Belichick's long term plan? Does he believe that a single quarterback in the room is sufficient? We explore a bit more.

Is Bill Belichick giving Mac Jones his last chance while exploring Caleb Williams?

Giving Mac Jones such strong support looks surprising on face value. But there is a case to be made that this season is more of a free hit for the Patriots. They are in the AFC East, where they used to be perennial favorites with Tom Brady, and every single team in the division looks stronger than them.

The New York Jets had an elite defense and receiving game last season. They were hampered only by uncertainty in the quarterback position. They have now got Aaron Rodgers to solve that problem. They were the only team that finished below the Patriots last season and they have improved.

The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills both finished above the Patriots. They look stronger this year with the former having more time with their head coach than last season, and the latter with Josh Allen being the division favorites.

So, Bill Belichick might be thinking of this season as a free hit. Essentially, he is OK with going all-in or all-out. If Mac Jones can get the Patriots out of this division, then he is already elite and investing all the confidence in him will look like a masterstroke. If he cannot, that allows them to tank and get Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams is being touted as a generational talent and Bill Belichick needs someone like that to move on from Tom Brady, if Mac Jones does not work out. So far, teams like the Arizona Cardinals, who seem to be looking at giving up on this season, remain the favorites to land him at the top spot next year.

Tom Brady's return to Foxborough shines spotlight on Bill Belichick's Patriots record

Tom Brady will be there for the season opener in Foxborough. It will serve as a reminder to the fans of all the glory that he brought them. And it will remind Bill Belichick that he has never won a Super Bowl without the GOAT quarterback. In fact, without him, his record is pretty average.

Tom Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl to prove that he can win without his head coach. Now, it is of course easier for a quarterback compared to a coach because the latter cannot get on the field himself. But it will still weigh Bill Belichick down. He knows how important it is for his legacy to win a Lombardi Trophy without Brady.

To that end, he seems to be risking it all this year. Either it will be a phenomenal year, or they will tank so badly that they end up with Caleb Williams in next year's NFL Draft.

