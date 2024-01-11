What was Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady? Exploring ex-Patriots HC's stats

Bill Belichick is reportedly no longer the head coach of the New England Patriots. As per multiple reports, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is set to part ways with the Patriots following a less-than-ideal 2023 NFL season. The Patriots will now look for a new coach and general manager for the first time in 24 years.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, and his accomplishments in New England will be difficult to match. Belichick achieved most of his success with a certain Tom Brady at quarterback.

The duo were the catalysts to two decades of dominance in New England before splitting up in 2020 when Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This article will explore Belichick's win record with and without Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick's record with Tom Brady

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots when the franchise drafted Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL draft. Brady joined the team as a backup to Pro Bowler Drew Bledsoe and stayed in that role until Bledsoe suffered a potentially career-ending injury. Brady stepped up to the plate, and like they say, the rest is history.

Belichick's record with Tom Brady as his starting quarterback stands at 249-75, 76.9%, with the duo winning six Super Bowl titles together. The pair regularly tormented the NFL during their time in Foxborough, representing one of the most dominant spells in American sports history.

Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady

As for Belichick's record without Tom Brady, it reads for a gloomier stat. The Nashville, Tennessee-born coach has a record of 82-98 without Brady as his quarterback after the 2023 NFL season. That record comprises his time coaching the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots (post-Brady).

Belichick has coached numerous other quarterbacks in his NFL career, such as Mac Jones, Vinnie Testaverde, Bernie Kosar, Cam Newton, Drew Bledsoe and Jimmy Garoppolo. However, none of them came close to Brady, and it was apparent after Brady's departure that Belichick's coaching days were numbered in New England.

Is Bill Belichick the winningest head coach in NFL history?

Bill Belichick is a proven winner, as evidenced by his six Super Bowl rings and extended spell of dominance in New England. However, Belichick isn't the coach with the most regular season wins in NFL history. That record belongs to the Miami Dolphins' legendary coach, Don Shula.

Here's the top ten list of NFL head coaches with the most regular season wins:

Rank Head Coach Wins 1 Don Shula 347 2 Bill Belichick 333 3 George Halas 324 4 Andy Reid 273 5 Tom Landry 270 6 Curly Lambeau 229 7 Paul Brown 222 8 Chuck Noll 209 9 Marty Schottenheimer 205 10 Dan Reeves 201