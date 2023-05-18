Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has chosen the President he wants to side with for the next elections.

The former NFL quarterback recently said that the United States was in a "better place" when Donald Trump was in office rather than current President Joe Biden.

Favre spoke to Jason Whitlock on his "Fearless" podcast on Tuesday and said:

"I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I'm flawed just like the rest of 'em. We're all flawed. But, I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country."

The three-time NFL MVP continued:

"Black, white, Hispanic, Asian -- you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he (Trump) cared about you, first and foremost. I don't know if our current president has the same mentality."

Trump had been a controversial figure even before he was elected as the US President in 2017. The 76-year-old has recently grabbed headlines for being indicted with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records in the first degree.

However, Favre still believes that Trump would do a better job than Biden as according to him the country was thriving economically under the former President's tenure but is now facing a dooming recession.

Brett Favre's Mississippi welfare funds scandal

Although Brett Favre has voiced his support for Donald Trump, the former NFL star is in hot water himself in relation to the Mississippi welfare scandal. The scam included embezzlement of money, up to a reported $77 million, for the welfare of the people of Mississippi.

However, Favre has denied knowing that the money he received for different projects was welfare money.

The iconic Green Bay Packers quarterback is still fighting a lawsuit concerning the issue. The entire welfare scandal is Mississippi's largest-ever public corruption case and Favre has been at the center of it all, despite not being criminally charged.

