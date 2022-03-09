What did the Broncos give up in trade for Russell Wilson? 

Russell Wilson will be with the Denver Broncos, pending a physical and the former Seahawk quarterback's approval. News broke earlier in the day, and it sent social media into a frenzy.

Just hours after Aaron Rodgers revealed that he would be remaining a Packer, Denver then pulled out their trump card by announcing that they had traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winning quarterback.

With the quarterback heading to Denver, the organization gave up back-up quarterback Drew Lock, promising tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



It was a deal that no one saw coming with the thought being that, if the Broncos were to acquire a veteran quarterback, it would be Aaron Rodgers. However, with rumors that Wilson was unhappy and disgruntled with the Seahawks, there was a thought he could be available, despite Seattle publicly saying he wasn't available for trade.

It was a deal that no one saw coming with the thought being that, if the Broncos were to acquire a veteran quarterback, it would be Aaron Rodgers. However, with rumors that Wilson was unhappy and disgruntled with the Seahawks, there was a thought he could be available, despite Seattle publicly saying he wasn't available for trade.

Russell Wilson makes Denver Super Bowl contenders

Despite losing promising tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, Denver is now right in the mix for a Super Bowl run.

Armed with a defense led by Bradley Chubb, Patrick Surtain II, Kyle Fuller, Justin Simmons and Ronald Darby, the Broncos have a serious unit.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. https://t.co/oRFDV8Ehyx

Offensively, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Tim Patrick, Wilson is going to have some weapons to throw to. However, they lost their leading reception player in Fant, who caught 68 balls last season.

Courtland Sutton (58 rec, 778 yards and two touchdowns) and Tim Patrick (53 rec, 734 yards and five touchdowns) and Jerry Jeudy (38 rec, 467 yards) are all now expected to improve on their stats from last season.

With a quarterback of Wilson's caliber for the foreseeable future (medical and his approval pending), Denver is now a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.

The only drawback is the division Denver is in. The AFC West is now stacked with talent. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all reside in the division with each team being genuine playoff teams, with the Chiefs being a Super Bowl favorite.

It is now arguably the best division in football, with stars littered everywhere. Such is the enormity of the trade that Aaron Rodgers re-signing with Green Bay has been lost in the wash.

It is a seismic day for the Denver Broncos. After having John Elway and Peyton Manning, now Russell Wilson will be looking to add his name to the list of Super Bowl winners for the Broncos.

