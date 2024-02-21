What did Cam Newton score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting ex-Panthers QB's pre-draft numbers

Cam Newton was a superstar during his time in the NFL. The quarterback was picked by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and made an instant impact, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Newton was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft. At the time, Panthers fans wondered whether his Wonderlic test score might have been a concern.

As per reports, Newton scored 21/50 on his Wonderlic test. His score is considered relatively lower than the average QB score of 26.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, Newton had quite an impressive run in the NFL. He spent 11 years in the big league and won the MVP award in 2015.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Here's a look at Newton's results from the 2011 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.60 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical Leap: 35.0 inches

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Three Cone: 6.92 seconds

Newton began his collegiate career with the Florida Gators in 2007. He then transferred to Blinn in 2009.

Newton transferred to Auburn in 2010 for one season and won the Heisman Trophy.

A look at Cam Newton's NFL stats and career honors

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, leading them to the Super Bowl 2017. But the team fell to the Denver Broncos at the final hurdle.

In 2020, Newton joined the New England Patriots for one season. He returned to Carolina in 2021 for his final season in the NFL.

Newton finished his pro football career with 38,382 passing yards and 194 touchdowns. His 75 rushing touchdowns are the most by any QB in the NFL.

In the postseason, Newton had 1,821 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 258 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Newton went on to earn three Pro Bowl honors and one First-team All-Pro selection in 2015.