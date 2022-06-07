What can the Broncos expect from rumored new owner Rob Walton?

Denver Broncos fans knew the team would have new owners in 2022. The question then became: Who would be the new owner?

Details emerged to begin this week that, while not confirmed, will give fans hope of great things to come. Rob Walton, the heir to the Walmart fortune, is the favorite to take over in Denver.

The next owner, presumably Walton, could be announced in a matter of weeks, which would make the Broncos the most expensive NFL team ever sold. Forbes is reporting Rob Walton's $4.5 billion bid will be enough to buy the Broncos as no other ownership group will be able to match.

For now, nothing has been finalized. However, multiple reports suggest Walton's bid will go unmatched and he will be the new owner of the franchise. Assuming he does indeed become the owner of the Broncos, what should fans expect?

That question has both realistic and fun answers.

How will Rob Walton change the Broncos as owner?

With a net worth of $68 billion, Walton will come to town as one of the wealthiest individuals on the planet. In some sports, such as baseball or soccer, he could use his wealth to spend and spend to acquire top talent. However, the NFL does use a salary cap to ensure more fairness in the league.

So he cannot just wield his wealth to make the team a perennial contender. Yet he can ensure the team is always spending as much as they are allowed, which could include big dead cap hits that will hurt in the future but help the team in the present. Setting up a Russell Wilson contract with future dead cap hits in the tens of millions won't be as painful if the owner is as wealthy as Walton.

He can also shell out a lot of money to hire someone like Peyton Manning to work for the team in an executive role. The cost will never be a problem for the Broncos under Walton's leadership.

Then there are the fun aspects of this new arrangement. For fans, they will get an owner with a fresh perspective who has experience with one of the world's most successful companies. Perhaps that means a rebrand in the future or special events focused on enhancing fans' experience in Denver.

A successful businessman buying a team opens up a world of possibilities. That was recently seen in MLB with Steve Cohen and the New York Mets and in the NBA with Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers. These billionaires injected new life into franchises that got stagnant under prior ownership.

The fact this is in the NFL ensures Walton cannot show up and severely change the league's landscape. If anything, the most noticeable change right away may be more Walmart ads.

However, he does remove any financial stress from the franchise, which should only mean good things for fans and players alike.

