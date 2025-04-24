What channel is the 2025 NFL draft on today? Day 1 TV schedule, channels and live stream details 

The 2025 NFL draft starts Thursday evening and ends on Saturday. Following last year's event in Detroit, the draft will be hosted by another NFC North team – the Green Bay Packers – this year.

This class is full of elite draft prospects, including top defensive prospect Abdul Carter, CB Travis Hunter, RB Ashton Jeanty, QB Shedeur Sanders and projected No. 1 pick, Cam Ward.

Here's a closer look at all you need to know about the 2025 NFL draft, including first-round selection order and how to watch.

How to watch the 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft's first round will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds will be broadcast on Friday at 7:00 p.m., while the fourth to seventh rounds will be aired on Saturday at noon.

Fans can tune in to NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2 to watch the draft as it unfolds.

Additionally, those without a cable connection can still live stream the event. Streaming platforms like DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, NFL+ and the ESPN app will cover the 2025 NFL draft. Some of these streaming services offer free trials as well.

2025 NFL Round 1 draft order

While the current draft order could change once the draft begins, here's a closer look at the order of the first round:

No. 1 - Tennessee Titans

No. 2 - Cleveland Browns

No. 3 - New York Giants

No. 4 - New England Patriots

No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 6 - Las Vegas Raiders

No. 7 - New York Jets

No. 8 - Carolina Panthers

No. 9 - New Orleans Saints

No. 10 - Chicago Bears

No. 11 - San Francisco 49ers

No. 12 - Dallas Cowboys

No. 13 - Miami Dolphins

No. 14 - Indianapolis Colts

No. 15 - Atlanta Falcons

No. 16 - Arizona Cardinals

No. 17 - Cincinnati Bengals

No. 18 - Seattle Seahawks

No. 19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 20 - Denver Broncos

No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers

No. 23 - Green Bay Packers

No. 24 - Minnesota Vikings

No. 25 - Houston Texans

No. 26 - Los Angeles Rams

No. 27 - Baltimore Ravens

No. 28 - Detroit Lions

No. 29 - Washington Commanders

No. 30 - Buffalo Bills

No. 31 - Kansas City Chiefs

No. 32 - Philadelphia Eagles

Who do you think will be selected with the No. 1 pick on Thursday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

