What channel is the 2025 NFL draft on today? Day 1 TV schedule, channels and live stream details 

The 2025 NFL draft starts Thursday evening and ends on Saturday. Following last year's event in Detroit, the draft will be hosted by another NFC North team – the Green Bay Packers – this year.
This class is full of elite draft prospects, including top defensive prospect Abdul Carter, CB Travis Hunter, RB Ashton Jeanty, QB Shedeur Sanders and projected No. 1 pick, Cam Ward.
Here's a closer look at all you need to know about the 2025 NFL draft, including first-round selection order and how to watch.
How to watch the 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL draft's first round will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds will be broadcast on Friday at 7:00 p.m., while the fourth to seventh rounds will be aired on Saturday at noon.
Fans can tune in to NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2 to watch the draft as it unfolds.
Additionally, those without a cable connection can still live stream the event. Streaming platforms like DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, NFL+ and the ESPN app will cover the 2025 NFL draft. Some of these streaming services offer free trials as well.
2025 NFL Round 1 draft order
While the current draft order could change once the draft begins, here's a closer look at the order of the first round:
No. 1 - Tennessee Titans
No. 2 - Cleveland Browns
No. 3 - New York Giants
No. 4 - New England Patriots
No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 6 - Las Vegas Raiders
No. 7 - New York Jets
No. 8 - Carolina Panthers
No. 9 - New Orleans Saints
No. 10 - Chicago Bears
No. 11 - San Francisco 49ers
No. 12 - Dallas Cowboys
No. 13 - Miami Dolphins
No. 14 - Indianapolis Colts
No. 15 - Atlanta Falcons
No. 16 - Arizona Cardinals
No. 17 - Cincinnati Bengals
No. 18 - Seattle Seahawks
No. 19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 20 - Denver Broncos
No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers
No. 23 - Green Bay Packers
No. 24 - Minnesota Vikings
No. 25 - Houston Texans
No. 26 - Los Angeles Rams
No. 27 - Baltimore Ravens
No. 28 - Detroit Lions
No. 29 - Washington Commanders
No. 30 - Buffalo Bills
No. 31 - Kansas City Chiefs
No. 32 - Philadelphia Eagles
