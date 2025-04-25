What channel is the 2025 NFL draft on today? Day 2 TV schedule, channels and live stream details 

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick to become their new franchise quarterback, kicking off the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. Thirty-one additional players, including Colorado's Travis Hunter, Penn State's Abdul Carter and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart were also chosen in the first round of the draft.
There are still many prospects who have not been chosen, so Thursday was only the beginning of the three-day draft fervor. Additionally, a number of well-known prospects are still available, such as Shedeur Sanders, who many had predicted would be selected in the first round.
As the draft progresses, Sanders is expected to be among the first players off the board on Friday. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori and Michigan's Will Johnson are among the other players expected to be selected today, too.
Here's a closer look at how fans can watch the second and third round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday.
How to watch Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft
Day 2 of the draft, spanning Rounds 2 and 3, is set to kick off on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the event live on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2.
It can also be live streamed for cord-cutters on streaming services such as NFL+, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV and the ESPN app. Free trials are also available for several of these streaming providers.
Full list of draft picks from Day 1 of 2025 NFL draft
Here is the complete list of players selected in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft:
No. 1 - Tennessee Titans - QB Cam Ward, Miami
No. 2 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Browns) - CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
No. 3 - New York Giants - DE Abdul Carter, Penn State
No. 4 - New England Patriots - OT Will Campbell, LSU
No. 5 - Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars) - DT Mason Graham, Michigan
No. 6 - Las Vegas Raiders - RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
No. 7 - New York Jets - OT Armand Membou, Missouri
No. 8 - Carolina Panthers - WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
No. 9 - New Orleans Saints - OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
No. 10 - Chicago Bears - TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
No. 11 - San Francisco 49ers - DE Mykel Williams, Georgia
No. 12 - Dallas Cowboys - G Tyler Booker, Alabama
No. 13 - Miami Dolphins - DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
No. 14 - Indianapolis Colts - TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
No. 15 - Atlanta Falcons - LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
No. 16 - Arizona Cardinals - DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
No. 17 - Cincinnati Bengals - DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
No. 18 - Seattle Seahawks - G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
No. 19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
No. 20 - Denver Broncos - CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers - DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
No. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers - RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
No. 23 - Green Bay Packers - WR Matthew Golden, Texas
No. 24 - Minnesota Vikings - G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
No. 25 - New York Giants (from Texans) - QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
No. 26 - Atlanta Falcons (from Raiders) - DE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
No. 27 - Baltimore Ravens - S Malaki Starks, Georgia
No. 28 - Detroit Lions - DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
No. 29 - Washington Commanders - OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
No. 30 - Buffalo Bills - CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
No. 31 - Philadelphia Eagles (from Chiefs) - LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
No. 32 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Eagles) - OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
