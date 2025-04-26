What channel is the 2025 NFL draft on today? Day 3 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details

The final four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are set to take place today. The selection process resumed on Friday with the second and third rounds, marked by significant drama, highlighted by the New Orleans Saints' decision to select 25-year-old Louisville's Tyler Shough in the second round.

Ad

Probably the most startling surprise of the 2025 NFL Draft thus far is that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has gone unselected through the first two days, marking a historically significant downward slide in NFL Draft history.

Here, we take a look at the start time of the third and last day of the 2025 NFL Draft below, along with where fans can watch the full action unfold on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How to watch Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL Draft's fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. The NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will all cover the action from these rounds.

ESPN+, FuboTV, Hulu plus Live TV, NFL+ and YouTubeTV are among the streaming services that will also broadcast the draft today for fans who are unable to access ABC and ESPN. Many of these streaming services also offer free trials.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full list of draft picks from Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft

NFL Draft Round 2:

33 - Cleveland Browns - LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

34 - Houston Texans - WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

35 - Seattle Seahawks - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

36 - Cleveland Browns - RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

37 - Miami Dolphins - G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

38 - New England Patriots - RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Ad

39 - Chicago Bears - WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

40 - New Orleans Saints - QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

41 - Buffalo Bills - DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

42 - New York Jets - TE Mason Taylor, LSU

43 - San Francisco 49ers - DT Alfred Collins, Texas

44 - Dallas Cowboys - DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

45 - Indianapolis Colts - DE JT Tuimoloau Ohio State

46 - Los Angeles Rams - TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Ad

47 - Arizona Cardinals - CB Will Johnson, Michigan

48 - Houston Texans - OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

49 - Cincinnati Bengals - LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

50 - Seattle Seahawks - TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami

51 - Carolina Panthers - DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

52 - Tennessee Titans - DE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

53 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

54 - Green Bay Packers - OT Anthony Belton, NC State

Ad

55 - Los Angeles Chargers - WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

56 - Chicago Bears - OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

57 - Detroit Lions - G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

58 - Las Vegas Raiders - WR Jack Bech, TCU

59 - Baltimore Ravens - DE Mike Green, Marshall

60 - Denver Broncos - RB RJ Harvey, UCF

61 - Washington Commanders - CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

62 - Chicago Bears - DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Ad

63 - Kansas City Chiefs - DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

64 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

NFL Draft Round 3:

65 - New York Giants - DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

66 - Kansas City Chiefs - DE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

67 - Cleveland Browns - TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

68 - Las Vegas Raiders - CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

69 - New England Patriots - WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

70 - Detroit Lions - WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

Ad

71 - New Orleans Saints - DT Vernon Broughton, Texas

72 - Buffalo Bills - DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

73 - New York Jets - CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

74 - Denver Broncos - WR Pat Bryant, Illinois

75 - San Francisco 49ers - LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

76 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

77 - Carolina Panthers - DE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

78 - Arizona Cardinals - DE Jordan Burch, Oregon

Ad

79 - Houston Texans - WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

80 - Indianapolis Colts - CB Justin Walley, Minnesota

81 - Cincinnati Bengals - G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

82 - Tennessee Titans - S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

83 - Pittsburgh Steelers - RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

84 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

85 - Kansas City Chiefs - CB Nohl Williams, Cal.

86 - Los Angeles Chargers - DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

Ad

87 - Green Bay Packers - WR Savion Williams, TCU

88 - Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

89 - Jacksonville Jaguars - G Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

90 - Los Angeles Rams - DE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

91 - Baltimore Ravens - OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU

92 - Seattle Seahawks - QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

93 - New Orleans Saints - DB Jonas Sanker, Virginia

94 - Cleveland Browns - QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

95 - New England Patriots - C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Ad

96 - Atlanta Falcons - S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

97 - Houston Texans - CB Jaylin Smith, USC

98 - Las Vegas Raiders - OT Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

99 - Las Vegas Raiders - OT Charles Grant, William & Mary

100 - San Francisco 49ers - CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

101 - Denver Broncos - DE Sai'vion Jones, LSU

102 - Minnesota Vikings - WR Tai Felton, Maryland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.