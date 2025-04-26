What channel is the 2025 NFL draft on today? Day 3 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details

The final four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are set to take place today. The selection process resumed on Friday with the second and third rounds, marked by significant drama, highlighted by the New Orleans Saints' decision to select 25-year-old Louisville's Tyler Shough in the second round.
Probably the most startling surprise of the 2025 NFL Draft thus far is that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has gone unselected through the first two days, marking a historically significant downward slide in NFL Draft history.
Here, we take a look at the start time of the third and last day of the 2025 NFL Draft below, along with where fans can watch the full action unfold on Saturday.
How to watch Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL Draft's fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. The NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will all cover the action from these rounds.
ESPN+, FuboTV, Hulu plus Live TV, NFL+ and YouTubeTV are among the streaming services that will also broadcast the draft today for fans who are unable to access ABC and ESPN. Many of these streaming services also offer free trials.
Full list of draft picks from Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft
NFL Draft Round 2:
33 - Cleveland Browns - LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
34 - Houston Texans - WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
35 - Seattle Seahawks - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
36 - Cleveland Browns - RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
37 - Miami Dolphins - G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
38 - New England Patriots - RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
39 - Chicago Bears - WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
40 - New Orleans Saints - QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
41 - Buffalo Bills - DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
42 - New York Jets - TE Mason Taylor, LSU
43 - San Francisco 49ers - DT Alfred Collins, Texas
44 - Dallas Cowboys - DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
45 - Indianapolis Colts - DE JT Tuimoloau Ohio State
46 - Los Angeles Rams - TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
47 - Arizona Cardinals - CB Will Johnson, Michigan
48 - Houston Texans - OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
49 - Cincinnati Bengals - LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
50 - Seattle Seahawks - TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
51 - Carolina Panthers - DE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
52 - Tennessee Titans - DE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
53 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
54 - Green Bay Packers - OT Anthony Belton, NC State
55 - Los Angeles Chargers - WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
56 - Chicago Bears - OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
57 - Detroit Lions - G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
58 - Las Vegas Raiders - WR Jack Bech, TCU
59 - Baltimore Ravens - DE Mike Green, Marshall
60 - Denver Broncos - RB RJ Harvey, UCF
61 - Washington Commanders - CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
62 - Chicago Bears - DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
63 - Kansas City Chiefs - DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
64 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
NFL Draft Round 3:
65 - New York Giants - DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
66 - Kansas City Chiefs - DE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
67 - Cleveland Browns - TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
68 - Las Vegas Raiders - CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
69 - New England Patriots - WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
70 - Detroit Lions - WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
71 - New Orleans Saints - DT Vernon Broughton, Texas
72 - Buffalo Bills - DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
73 - New York Jets - CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
74 - Denver Broncos - WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
75 - San Francisco 49ers - LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
76 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
77 - Carolina Panthers - DE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
78 - Arizona Cardinals - DE Jordan Burch, Oregon
79 - Houston Texans - WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
80 - Indianapolis Colts - CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
81 - Cincinnati Bengals - G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
82 - Tennessee Titans - S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
83 - Pittsburgh Steelers - RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
84 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
85 - Kansas City Chiefs - CB Nohl Williams, Cal.
86 - Los Angeles Chargers - DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
87 - Green Bay Packers - WR Savion Williams, TCU
88 - Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
89 - Jacksonville Jaguars - G Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
90 - Los Angeles Rams - DE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
91 - Baltimore Ravens - OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU
92 - Seattle Seahawks - QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
93 - New Orleans Saints - DB Jonas Sanker, Virginia
94 - Cleveland Browns - QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
95 - New England Patriots - C Jared Wilson, Georgia
96 - Atlanta Falcons - S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
97 - Houston Texans - CB Jaylin Smith, USC
98 - Las Vegas Raiders - OT Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
99 - Las Vegas Raiders - OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
100 - San Francisco 49ers - CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
101 - Denver Broncos - DE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
102 - Minnesota Vikings - WR Tai Felton, Maryland
