What channel is the Broncos vs. Chiefs game on tonight? When, where & how to watch Week 6 TNF game 

Tonight's opening game of another NFL week will renew the animosity between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos (1-4) will attempt to end a 15-game losing run to the Chiefs in Week 6. Denver has changed head coaches six times since their last victory over the Chiefs.

One of the best teams in the league right now is the Chiefs. Following a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, they have won four games in a row.

Following a solid effort in last week's 27-20 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are now confronted with what many assume will be an easy task against the NFL's statistically weakest secondary.

The Denver Broncos offense was spearheaded by Russell Wilson last time out against the New York Jets, which resulted in a discouraging 31-21 defeat on Sunday.

The Chiefs and Broncos' Week 6 matchup will begin tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. The location is GEHA Field at Kansas City, Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium. Here are all the details on how fans can watch the game.

What channel is Broncos vs Chiefs on tonight?

While Thursday Night Football games are not shown on national television, Amazon Prime subscribers can access the game on the Prime Video app. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the broadcast team, with Michaels handling play-by-play and Herbstreit handling analysis. Kaylee Hartung will also be providing sideline coverage.

The first week of Amazon Prime costs $1.99, after which customers must pay $14.99 monthly to access all TNF games.

Local TV stations in the Kansas City and Denver regions offer another option for fans to see tonight's contest.

Broncos vs. Chiefs live stream details

All live preseason, regular season, and postseason games are available on the mobile app for fans with an NFL+ membership. You can be sure never to miss a split second with the service's instant access to real-time contests, match replays, and a lot more. Additionally, new subscribers get a seven-day free trial after signing up.

Fans can stream tonight's game by becoming an Amazon Prime member. Thursday Night Football games will be shown on this service for the next ten years. Other streaming services include, among others, YouTube, Sling, and FuboTV.

Full details on how to watch the game are highlighted below:

Date and Time : Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET Stadium : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV : KMGH (Channel 7), KSHB (Channel 41)

: KMGH (Channel 7), KSHB (Channel 41) Announcers : Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+, FuboTV