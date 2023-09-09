What channel is Commanders vs. Cardinals on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Washington Commanders versus Arizona Cardinals game will be broadcast on FOX and FuboTV. This game will feature two much-changed franchises from the 2022 NFL season.

Washington comes into the game under new ownership, as they finally have new owners, with Dan Snyder selling the franchise to Josh Harris and his ownership group. Washington also has a new starting quarterback in Sam Howell and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy.

On the other side of the spectrum are the Arizona Cardinals, a team facing tanking allegations before playing even one game. The Cardinals will be without franchise QB Kyler Murray, who is yet to return from an ACL injury sustained in the 2022 NFL season.

The franchise also released All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins in a move that still seems head-scratching. The Commanders enter the game as betting favorites over the Cardinals, as Washington fans hope that Josh Harris' ownership has a winning start.

How to watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Live Radio: SiriusXM

Live Stream: FuboTV

Location: Landover, Maryland

Stadium: FedExField

TV Channel: FOX

Where to livestream Commanders vs. Cardinals?

For free, you can stream the Washington versus Arizona game on FuboTV. The streaming giants have been broadcasting regular-season NFL games for years, and they would be a solid go-to option for the opening game.

Tune in to FuboTV to enjoy all four quarters of action between Washington and Arizona. You are sure to witness a handful of highlight-reel plays.

Commanders vs. Cardinals injury report

Washington Commanders injury report

Washington enter their first game of the season missing some crucial franchise members.

Wide receiver Dax Milne is on injured reserve, with the backup wideout currently out with a groin injury. He is undoubtedly going to be out for the foreseeable future. Also, defensive end Efe Obada is ruled out of the Cardinals game due to a knee injury that has him listed on the injured reserve. Furthermore, Kaden Smith, Brandon Dillon, Brandon Daniels, and David Bada are all out with niggling injuries.

Defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Chase Young are currently listed as questionable ahead of the Cardinals' game.

Arizona Cardinals injury report

On the other hand, the Cardinals also have many players ruled out for their season opener. The biggest name that's set to miss the game is franchise QB Kyler Murray, who is out with a knee injury. Murray remains on the active/PUP list, with the Cardinals reluctant to activate him in the coming weeks.

Pass catchers Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown are also questionable, as they are recovering from knee and hamstring injuries to begin the season. Other players like Dennis Daley, Garrett Williams, and Marlon Mack will undoubtedly miss the Commanders' game as they are still on injured reserve.