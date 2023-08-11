What channel is the Dolphins game on today? All you need to know about Miami's 2023 NFL preseason clash vs Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will lock horns on Friday, Aug. 11 in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. The highly-anticipated clash between the two teams is set to commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Falcons vs Dolphins clash will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. In Miami, the matchup will be telecast on CBS, while Fox 5 will air the game in Atlanta.

Fans without access to cable can live stream the Falcons vs Dolphins contest on FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu.

The Dolphins finished second in the AFC East last season with a 9-8 record. Although they qualified for the playoffs, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons finished fourth in the NFC South in 2022 with a 7-10 record. Arthur Smith's side will be eager to get things right from the get-to in order to make a push for the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will emerge victorious later on Friday.

Miami Dolphins' 2023 NFL Preseason schedule

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Here's a look at the three NFL preseason games the Miami Dolphins will play before they start the regular season:

WEEK 1 — Friday, Aug. 11, 7:00 p.m. ET vs Atlanta Falcons

WEEK 2 — Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. ET at Houston Texans

WEEK 3 — Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. ET at Jacksonville Jaguars

Following their preseason opener at home against the Falcons, the Dolphins will be on the road for their next two games. Mike McDaniel's team will face the Houston Texans on Saturday (Aug. 19) before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later.

The Dolphins will want to get off to winning ways, even if it's in the NFL preseason. A good run might help them carry some momentum into the regular season next month.