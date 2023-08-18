What channel is Falcons vs. Bengals on? How to watch Week 2 NFL preseason game 

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to lock horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Here's all you need to know about the highly-anticipated contest that will take place on Friday, August 18.

What channel is the Falcons vs. Bengals game on? Fans in the US can catch today’s match coverage on WKRC-TV (Channel 12) and the NFL Network.

What time does the Falcons vs. Bengals game start? The game is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 18.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where can we stream the Falcons vs. Bengals game? The game will be streamed for free in-market on Bengals.com and the Bengals app. If you are out of market, you can use NFL+ or fuboTV.

Where are the Falcons vs. Bengals playing? The Bengals will make the trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face the Falcons.

Expand Tweet

NFL preseason Week 2: Falcons vs Bengals game preview and prediction

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons crushed the Miami Dolphins 19-3 in their NFL preseason opener. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a 36-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow once again as he continues his recovery from a calf strain. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor is likely to start with either Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning, both of whom are battling to be Burrow’s backup.

The Falcons, on the other hand, did not give any minutes to quarterback Desmond Ridder in their win over the Dolphins. However, it will be interesting to see whether the 23-year-old, who has just four NFL regular season appearances to his name, will play Friday.

The Falcons are the favorites to beat the Bengals following their dominating win over Miami last week. Moreover, the absence of Burrow could prove to be costly for Cincinnati.