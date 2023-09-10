What channel is Falcons vs. Panthers on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Atlanta Falcons versus Carolina Panthers game will be broadcast live on FOX. The game will feature two freshly minted franchise QBs, Desmond Ridder for the Falcons and Bryce Young for the Panthers.

Atlanta came into the game with a clear franchise QB in Desmond Ridder. Ridder will finally get the chance to lead the franchise full-time and have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson to hand the ball to. Moreover, Kyle Pitts and Drake London are fantastic options for the second-year QB, and they should jump from the 2022 season.

The Carolina Panthers, on the other hand, have Alabama icon Bryce Young as their franchise quarterback. Young is used to winning; just ask the collegiate teams he blitzed.

The Carolina Panthers, on the other hand, aren't the Crimson Tide, and the year-one caller will have his work cut out for him. Young's offensive options will include Adam Thielen and Miles Sanders, with Andy Dalton serving in his rookie year.

Here's how to watch the Falcons vs. Panthers match:

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to live stream Falcons vs. Panthers

You can savor the Atlanta versus Carolina match on FuboTV. The streaming platform is a favorite of NFL viewers and will broadcast the Falcons game.

Falcons vs. Panthers injury report

Atlanta Falcons injury report

The Atlanta Falcons have a few players battling injury heading into their week one fixture against the Panthers.

First, team Swiss army knife Cordarrelle Patterson is battling a thigh injury, so he is currently listed as questionable. Also, tight end Jonnu Smith didn't participate in practice due to an undisclosed issue. He's unlikely to feature against the Panthers.

Furthermore, KhaDarel Hodge and Jeff Okudah are unlikely to play, as they have niggling issues from the preseason.

Carolina Panthers injury report

Carolina has even more injury issues, as at least six players are either questionable or ruled out with injuries heading into week one.

Pass catcher Adam Thielen has an ankle injury and is currently listed as questionable. Sam Franklin Jr. and Terrace Marshall Jr. were limited in practice, so it's unlikely that they'll be risked against the Falcons.

Furthermore, DJ Chark, DeShawn Williams, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are doubtful for Sunday's game as they’re yet to recover from injuries sustained during preseason.