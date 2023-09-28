What channel is Lions vs. Packers on tonight? TV schedule, live stream details for Week 4 TNF

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are set to face off in tonight's Week 4 opener. Both franchises come into the game with 2-1 records as they look to lay down the law in the NFC North.

Tonight's meeting will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video live from the Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What channel is Lions vs Packers on tonight?

Lions vs. Packers TV Schedule

Channel: WJBK (Detroit) or WITI (Green Bay)

WJBK (Detroit) or WITI (Green Bay) Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV

Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV Radio: WRNW-FM Milwaukee, 97.3 THE GAME

WRNW-FM Milwaukee, 97.3 THE GAME Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Detroit versus Green Bay game is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. This game is the latest in the NFL's partnership with Amazon Prime to broadcast Thursday Night Football games for the 2023 NFL season.

Detroit heads into tonight's matchup looking to record their third victory of the season. Jared Goff and company are raring to go in this pivotal divisional game. Detroit is the odds-on-betting favorite to win the NFC North and will be looking to justify the preseason hype.

On the other hand, the Packers come into this game on the back of a shaky comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. Jordan Love and his squad managed to beat the Saints in Week 3 despite trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter. Love had his way against a depleted New Orleans defense and it might be more challenging against Detroit.

Lions vs. Packers head-to-head record

Detroit and Green Bay have a storied rivalry as divisional rivals, so it's no surprise that they've faced off over 100 times in the regular season.

Although Green Bay has a 105-75-7 edge in its series with Detroit, the Lions have won the past three matchups. In the final week of the 2022 season, the Lions won 20-16 at Lambeau Field to prevent the Packers from reaching the playoffs.

While Jordan Love and company won't want to feed into the revenge theme, there's undoubtedly a bone to pick between both sides tonight. A seasoned veteran will lead the Lions in Jared Goff, while the Packers have their QB of the present and future in Jordan Love. It's a game that is bound to produce fireworks and highlight reel plays.

Lions vs. Packers injury report

It's always a big deal whether Detroit and Green Bay do battle. Football is a contact sport, so there's always going to be a slew of players questionable for the big game. Here's a bunch of players that are iffy for tonight's NFC North battle.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Detroit comes into tonight's game with a couple of players ruled out and some others as questionable. Fullback Jason Cabinda, Offensive Tackle Matt Nelson, and Offensive Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai are ruled out with various injuries. Other players like David Montgomery, Taylor Decker, and Emmanuel Moseley are among those currently regarded as questionable for the Packers matchup.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

The Packers have their fair share of essential roster members ruled out with injuries. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, Offensive Tackle David Bakhtiari, and safety Zayne Anderson are all ruled out with injuries. Other key roster pieces like Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, and Jaire Alexander are listed as questionable.