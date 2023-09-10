What channel is Ravens vs. Texans on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

The Baltimore Ravens will lock horns with the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The game will broadcast live on WJZ Channel 13 in Baltimore and WUSA Ch. 9 in Washington. Fans can also watch the contest live on CBS.

Here's all the info on the Ravens vs Texans game

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Sunday, Sept. 10 Game Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore TV: CBS/ WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore) and WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)

CBS/ WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore) and WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get off to a winning start in 2023.

Where to live stream Ravens vs. Texans?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Fans without access to cable can live stream the game on different platforms. Fans can stream the game on Fubo TV, NFL Plus and Paramount Plus.

Ravens vs. Texans injury report and game preview

Baltimore will be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who will not play on Sunday due to a foot injury. Tight end Mark Andrews is listed as questionable as he continues his recovery from a quadricep injury.

However, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is good to go for this weekend. He is expected to be a key offensive weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Meanwhile, Houston has announced that linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver John Metchie III will miss Week 1 due to hamstring injuries. Safety Jimmie Ward is also out with a hip injury.

However, Texans linebacker Christian Harris should be able to start after overcoming a shoulder injury. The visitors will start with rookie C.J. Stroud as their quarterback.

Houston struggled through a rough season in 2022, finishing 3-13-1. However, the team will be hoping that first-round pick Stroud can add some quality to their underperforming offense.