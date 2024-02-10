What channel is the Super Bowl on in the UK? TV schedule, live streaming details for 49ers vs Chiefs

The 2024 Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The all-important big game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl is the final game of the postseason and one of the most watched events in the US. Moreover, fans from across the globe, including the UK, tune in to watch the contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What channel is the Super Bowl on in UK?

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Fans in the UK can watch the Super Bowl 2024 clash on Sky Sports NFL, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Showcase.

The Chiefs-49ers postseason finale can also be streamed live on ITV and with an NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

What time will the 2024 Super Bowl kick off?

The Kansas City vs. San Francisco Super Bowl matchup is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb.11. As per UK time, the game will begin at 11:30 pm GMT.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show in UK time?

The Super Bowl halftime show generally starts 90 minutes after kickoff. This means that in the UK, the halftime show should approximately begin at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers road to Super Bowl 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs ended the regular season with an 11-6 record and won the AFC West title. Andy Reid's team then trounced the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round before beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Chiefs then took down the Baltimore Ravens in their own backyard in the AFC title game to book a spot in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record. Kyle Shanahan's team got past the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. They then produced a remarkable comeback to take down the Detroit Lions in the conference championship game to reach the Super Bowl.