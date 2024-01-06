What channel is the Super Bowl this year? Coverage details explored

Super Bowl LVIII is only about 5 weeks away, and although the teams that will compete are yet unknown, we do know where viewers can watch.

CBS is the broadcasting network that has shown the most Super Bowl games ever. The network aired its twenty-first championship game, Super Bowl LV, and will air its twenty-second, Super Bowl LVIII, in February 2024.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just over a month remains until Super Bowl LVIII. The biggest sporting event in North America will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon. This game will mark the third Super Bowl that Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will call together.

Even while CBS is a part of many cable bundles, you may still watch this year's Super Bowl if your package does not include the network or if you don't own cable altogether. The 2024 Super Bowl will only be available to stream with a Paramount+ membership, which costs $5.99 a month.

Expand Tweet

Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

This year's Super Bowl will go live from the city of Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders' home field, Allegiant Stadium, will host the game. This is the first time the Super Bowl will be held in the state of Nevada.

The championship game was initially scheduled to take place in New Orleans in 2018. The NFL and NFLPA decided in March 2020 to extend the regular season by one game, to make the regular season last 18 weeks in total, beginning in 2021. This meant the Super Bowl was pushed one week further into February.

Super Bowl LVIII will now take place on February 11, 2024, which will clash with New Orleans' Mardi Gras festivities. The NFL formally declared in October 2020 that Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans instead. A year after making that announcement, the league declared in December 2021 that Super Bowl LVIII would now take place in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

With a capacity of 65,000 spectators, Allegiant Stadium is a fully enclosed venue that started building in 2017 and opened in 2020. With construction costs of $1.9 billion, it is the second most costly stadium in the world.

There will be plenty of parking spaces for Super Bowl 2024 attendees, with 2,700 spaces available around the Allegiant Stadium and 6,000 more close by. Furthermore, there are about 35,000 parking spots within one mile of the arena.