What channels are the NFL games on today? | NFL Wild Card Playoffs - January 10th, 2021 

Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are set to kick off Sundays NFL Wild Card Playoff games. Chicago Bears are making the trip to the New Orleans Saints in the second game of the triple header. Sunday Night Football will complete the second straight day of triple headers in the NFL Playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers look to spoil the Cleveland Browns' record breaking year like they did in the 2002 NFL Playoffs by beating the Browns. Lamar Jackson is looking for revenge against the Tennessee Titans. It has been rumored that this will be Drew Brees' final NFL Season.

Drew Brees is one of the greatest to ever play the NFL quarterback position. He has put up historical numbers since joining the New Orleans Saints. If this is Drew Brees' last season and last run at a NFL Super Bowl the Saints are going to be tough to beat.

This will be the first NFL Playoffs that we may or may not see fans at the games. This makes it even more important for fans to watch the games at home. Cleveland will look to shock the world and make a deep run in the playoffs but they have to get past the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans all played in Week 17 to determine where they will play or if they would play on Sunday.

All 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff games are being shown nationally

All the games on Sunday will be able to be seen on national television channels. It is also possible for fans to watch, stream and listen to all the games. Here are the national television channels that will be covering each of the three games on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, January 10, 2021

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC/ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, January 10, 2021

Time: 4:40 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime

Announcers:

-- CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Jay Feely and Tracy Wolfson

-- Nickelodeon: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin

-- Amazon Prime: Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer

The first NFL game ever broadcast live on Nickelodeon is a Saints home game.



Call it destiny. pic.twitter.com/JezChD5z9n — Taylor Martina (@olmec26) January 4, 2021

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, January 10, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michele Tafoya (field)