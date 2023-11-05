What is the Chiefs 'ChampionShip' boat? KC's 250-foot mega vessel set to host Chiefs Kingdom in Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs 'ChampionShip' boat docked to Germany for the opening Frankfurt NFL International Game of the 2023 NFL season. It's not every time the best team in the league plays a regular season game abroad, so this Week 9 fixture against the Miami Dolphins is a big deal for the Chiefs' international fans.

The team posted an image of the 250-feet-long vessel on Instagram, saying it had docked in Frankfurt:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this piece, we will tell you all you need to know about the 'ChampionShip' boat, how the Chiefs have performed this season, and what to expect in their Sunday, Nov. 5 matchup against the Dolphins. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

What is the Kansas City Chiefs 'ChampionShip' boat?

According to the Chiefs' official website, the ChampionShip is a "custom-wrapped, Chiefs-themed boat" presently situated on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Chiefs have said that the boat is named after all their Super Bowl wins and not merely last season's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, the objective of the 'ChampionShip' boat is to serve as a "central hub of activity and entertainment throughout the team's stay in Germany."

The red-colored vessel has an attractive design, with the words "Kansas City Chiefs ChampionShip" in print on the side, while "Chiefs Kingdom" can also be seen written on it. Furthermore, the boat has two KC flags and a decal featuring four key players (notably franchise cornerstones Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce) flanking the Lombardi Trophy.

According to the Chiefs' website, the 'ChampionShip' boat will be available for Week 9 international weekend for the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins. It will be open for visitation on both Friday and Saturday. Then, finally, a watch party will be hosted for the Dolphins matchup.

It will be an eventful weekend for any Kansas City Chiefs fan in Germany this weekend.

How have the Kansas City Chiefs performed this season?

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a stellar title defense this season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. head into Sunday's game with a 6-2 record. The Chiefs started the season with a shock loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The defeat saw a lot of people question their ability to defend the Lombardi Trophy, but since then, they've been almost flawless.

Following their loss in the season opener, the Chiefs strung out a six-game winning streak that included wins against both playoff contenders and pretenders. The highlights of the run included triumphs over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

However, the Chiefs were shocked in Week 8 when they lost an away game at the Denver Broncos. Andy Reid's team will be hoping to get back to the win column when they face off against a Tyreek Hill-led Miami Dolphins. It's going to be an exhilarating day in Germany.