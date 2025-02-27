What was Chris Jones’ NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Chiefs DT's performance

Draft candidates have the opportunity to make an impression on NFL scouts, general managers and coaches at the NFL Scouting Combine, which began this week in Indianapolis.

Many of today's top NFL players attended the combine before they rose to prominence in the professional ranks. How did Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive tackle, perform at the pre-draft event? Let's find out.

Chris Jones' NFL Scouting Combine performance

Chris Jones was considered one of the top defensive tackles in his draft class after he graduated from Mississippi State University in 2016. He accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine and went through every positional exercise and workout.

Unfortunately for Jones, his 40-yard sprint performance was one of the most embarrassing experiences in combined history.

During his run, he had a wardrobe malfunction that caused his genitalia to protrude from the tight briefs with compression he was wearing. Even though he had to fall to correct the problem after crossing the finish line, the video of that embarrassing moment went viral on social media.

Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 5.03 seconds, the fifth-fastest time among defensive linemen weighing 300 pounds, despite the unusual difficulties he encountered.

The wardrobe malfunction did not negatively impact Jones’ draft standing, though, as he was selected with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

A complete list of Jones' metrics from the 2016 NFL Combine are as follows:

Height - 6’5

Weight - 310 lbs. (141 kg)

Arm length - 34+1⁄2 inches

Hand span - 10+3⁄4 inches

40-yard dash - 5.03 seconds

10-yard split - 1.70 seconds

20-yard split - 2.86 seconds

20-yard shuttle - 4.62 seconds

Three-cone drill - 7.44 seconds

Vertical jump - 29.5 inches

Broad jump - 8 ft. 10 inches

Bench press - 26 reps

Chris Jones became an integral part of Chiefs' defense right out of college

Chris Jones, the pillar of the Kansas City Chiefs defense, established himself as an integral member in his rookie year. In 2016, he made the NFL All-Rookie Team after recording two sacks, four pass deflections and 28 total tackles in 16 games (11 starts).

Since then, Jones has become one of the best defensive players in the NFL. In one of his strongest seasons, he tied his personal record of 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits in 2024, earning his third first-team All-Pro selection and sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Jones and the Chiefs hope to return to the Big Game next season after ending the 2024 campaign with a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

