What did Christian McCaffrey score on the Wonderlic test? 49ers' RB's pre-draft numbers explored

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the NFL's current Offensive Player of the Year. The Stanford University alum is the best running back in the league, and it's not up for debate. McCaffrey is crucial to everything good about the San Francisco 49ers' offensive scheme.

McCaffrey took the Wonderlic Test as a part of the league's Draft Combine process in 2017. According to the Wonderlic Test Practice webpage, Christian McCaffrey scored 21.

Pitting Christian McCaffrey's Wonderlic score against Todd Gurley

The Wonderlic Test played a vital role in the NFL's pre-draft process, and most prospects took the test at the Scouting Combine.

Former Rams star Todd Gurley is an iconic running back who took the Wonderlic Test back in the day, as he was preparing for the 2015 Draft. He scored 12 and had a phenomenal career at the highest level.

The then-St. Louis Rams drafted Gurley in round one of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs alum achieved great personal success with the Rams in a short but utterly impressive career. Gurley earned two first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro selection, three Pro Bowl nods, the 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, and two rushing touchdowns leader awards in a six-year NFL career.

His five-year peak between 2015 and 2019 is considered one of the most dominant RB spells in the history of the league.

As for Christian McCaffrey, the Stanford legend is in the middle of a future first-ballot Hall of Fame career. McCaffrey has racked up three first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro selection, three Pro Bowl selections, one rushing yards leader award, and the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers virtuoso has the league record for most consecutive fixtures with a TD with 17.

Top 20 recorded Wonderlic Test results for running backs

The Wonderlic Test was a regular part of the NFL Draft process until recently. As we look forward to the 2024 NFL Combine, here's a list of the top 20 scoring running backs in Wonderlic Test history:

Zach Zenner - 35 Dare Ogunbowale - 35 Ezekiel Elliott - 32 Danny Woodhead - 29 Charles Scott - 26 Giovani Bernard - 25 Anthony Dixon - 25 Arian Foster - 25 Jerick Mckinnon - 24 Alvin Kamara - 24 Jahvid Best - 24 Lawrence Phillips - 23 Andre Williams - 23 Jeremy Hill - 22 Christian McCaffrey - 21 Donnel Pumphrey - 21 Jonathan Stewart - 20 Melvin Gordon - 20 Corey Clement - 20 Dri Archer - 19