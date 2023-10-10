What is Christian Watson's ethnicity? Exploring Packers WR's background

Christian Watson is currently in his second season in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers wideout has become one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets this season.

Since Watson is expected to play a big role for the Packers this year, fans have been curious to learn more about his ethnicity and background.

All we know about Christian Watson's ethnicity

Christian Watson (L) with his father Tim

Watson was born on May 12, 1999, in Phoenix, Arizona, to parents Tim Watson and Christa Lynn.

As per reports, Tim is of African-American heritage while Christa comes from a white background. Hence, it is believed that Watson, who has reportedly been raised as a Christian, is of biracial ethnicity.

Interestingly, Tim played in the NFL as well and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1993 draft. The safety also had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim had a brief spell in the World League of American Football for the Barcelona Dragons in 1996 and the Arena Football League for the Arizona Rattlers in 1998.

Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of information on Watson's mother Christa. However, the Packers star has often credited her for being a strong support system during his journey to reach the NFL.

Watson's parents were delighted when he was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Christian Watson's NFL stats this season

Watson hasn't had the best start to the 2023 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. He missed three games due to a hamstring injury and made his season debut in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Watson recorded 25 yards and a touchdown on two receptions against Detroit. However, the Packers suffered a 34-20 defeat against them.

In Week 5, Watson racked up an impressive 91 yards on three receptions against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the Packers lost the game 17-13.

Watson is expected to play another big role for Green Bay in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. He'll be hoping to get his team on the right side of the result.