What is Ciara’s net worth? Comparing Russell Wilson’s wife’s wealth with Taylor Swift in 2024

Pop singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson met in March 2015, were married a year after they were initially linked, and are now parents to four kids.

Ciara has received numerous honors for her singing and songwriting, such as a Grammy Award, BET Award, MTV Video Music Award, Soul Train Award, and Ascap Music Award. Her partner Wilson is also succeeding as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He has been selected for nine Pro Bowls, been an MVP contender, and appeared in two Super Bowls, capturing one of them.

Wilson currently has a five-year, $242.6 million running contract with the Broncos. His wife Ciara has been involved in several musical genres such as pop, hip-hop, rap, R&B, and dance since 2004. She is well-known across the globe for her contributions to the music industry and has sold over 45 million records.

Ciara's estimated net worth in 2024 is a whooping $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While a sizable amount of her net worth comes from songwriting and record sales, she also makes money from other sources, including acting gigs, touring, and—possibly most significantly—brand sponsorships. She has collaborated with well-known companies like Verizon, RocaWear, Adidas, and more.

Comparing Ciara's net worth to Taylor Swift's

Although Ciara is reportedly worth $20 million, Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is believed to be worth over a billion dollars, by several media outlets.

Swift makes money via her record sales, concert tour ticket revenues, music collection, sync rights, streaming partnerships, and record sales. She also owns a number of expensive properties in the US and abroad. Based on assessments of her wealth, Forbes estimates that in 2024, she has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

According to Bloomberg, Swift has received royalty payments from record sales totaling an estimated $80 million. Over the duration of her musical career, Bloomberg reports that she has made over $350 million from touring.