What college did Patrick Mahomes go to? Stats and highlights from Chiefs QB's pre-NFL career

With two NFL MVP awards, three Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs, 29-year-old Patrick Mahomes has already made a name for himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NFL.

Mahomes had already started setting passing records in college before playing in the NFL. Let's find out where the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback played out his college football career.

Patrick Mahomes’ college career explored

Patrick Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016.

Along with Houston and Rice, Texas Tech was one of just three FBS colleges to offer the quarterback a football scholarship right out of high school.

During his first season, Mahomes played in seven Red Raiders games, starting four, and passed for 1,547 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, with a 1-3 record as a starter.

As Texas Tech's starting quarterback in his sophomore year, Mahomes logged over 350 yards in 10 of 13 games. He passed for 4,653 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, finishing with a 7-6 record, and added 10 rushing touchdowns.

Mahomes excelled again in his junior year, his last in college, concluding the season with 5,052 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 12 touchdowns.

During his three seasons with the Red Raiders, Mahomes recorded 11,252 passing yards, 93 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and 22 rushing touchdowns.

While many believed the star quarterback should have been one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in his junior year, he had a 5-7 losing record. Despite Mahomes' outstanding stats that year, the Heisman Committee typically overlooks players with poor win-loss records for the honor.

Mahomes announced in Jan. 2017 that he would skip his last year of NCAA eligibility to declare for the NFL draft.

Where was Patrick Mahomes drafted?

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

After serving as backup to Alex Smith, who led the Chiefs to a 10-6 record, Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018 when Smith was traded to Washington.

