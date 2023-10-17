What cologne does Travis Kelce wear? NFL fans once dug up Chiefs TE's preference

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is a popular figure in the NFL, known for his sense of style and pass-catching abilities. Kelce has his fair share of admirers, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that some people are curious about the cologne he wears.

In a recent Instagram reel by calmdownpodcast, the topic was brought up, and the comment section was flooded with questions about the Kansas City Chiefs legend's scent. Thankfully, Kelce spared anyone of the doubts.

He proudly stated that he uses Louis Vuitton Météore and that every guy should have at least one LV Cologne. For an individual as classy as Kelce to endorse the product, it's clear that Louis Vuitton is doing something great with that Météore line.

What has Travis Kelce been up to lately?

Aside from going out on dates with the most popular popstar on the planet, Travis Kelce has been playing his part in ensuring that the Kansas City Chiefs remain in the running for back-to-back Super Bowl wins. That is despite the fact that Kelce has struggled with injuries in his age-34 season.

The perennial All-Pro tight end has played in five games this season, putting up a stat line of 36 catches for 346 receiving yards and three touchdowns. These are decent numbers for your regular tight end, but Travis Kelce is far from a "regular tight end." He is arguably the best pass-catching TE of his generation and is Patrick Mahomes' favorite target.

Travis Kelce's NFL Legacy

While Kelce has yet to be at his best in 2023, the University of Cincinnati alum's professional legacy is set in stone. Kelce is one of the most accomplished tight ends in history, and he has the records to back it up.

The Kansas City legend's achievements include but aren't limited to two Super Bowl rings, four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl picks, and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Kelce is also the holder of numerous NFL tight end records. It comprises the most seasons with 1,000 plus receiving yards, the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, most receiving yards in a season, and more. He's likely adding to his legend in the coming seasons.