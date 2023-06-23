What does color rush mean in the NFL?

"Color Rush" in the NFL refers to a special uniform edition worn by teams during select Thursday Night Football games.

Introduced in 2015 as a collaboration between the NFL and Nike, the league's official uniform provider, this initiative aimed to deliver a unique and visually captivating experience for fans.

During Color Rush games, both participating teams donned specially designed jerseys and pants that prominently showcased a single color scheme.

These uniforms were often striking and attention-grabbing, featuring vibrant hues that represented the team's primary color or an alternative color associated with the franchise.

The intention was to create a pronounced visual contrast between the teams in the field, resulting in a visually stunning spectacle for viewers.

When was Color Rush introduced in the NFL?

In 2012, Nike took over as the NFL's uniform supplier from Reebok. With Nike's reputation for bold uniform designs, there was speculation that the NFL would follow the trend of college football teams frequently changing their uniforms.

However, only a few teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, underwent complete redesigns, while others opted for more traditional styles.

Seattle Seahawks Color Rush uniform

In 2015, the NFL introduced "Color Rush," allowing color vs. color matchups on Thursday Night Football, initially as optional and later as mandatory. This involved specially designed alternate uniforms worn by all eight teams in four designated games

Pittsburgh Steelers' absence from the 2015 Color Rush Initiative

Breaking from their conservative uniform approach, the Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to participate in the 2015 color theme initiative.

Pittsburgh Steelers Color Rush Uniform

However, they surprised fans by announcing their intention to wear distinctive all-black uniforms with gold numbers on Christmas Day when facing the Baltimore Ravens.

Initially planning to showcase their Color Rush uniforms during a Thursday Night game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers made a change of plans and stuck with their regular road uniforms for that game.

Instead, they reserved their special attire for the highly anticipated Christmas rivalry matchup. It's worth noting that Thanksgiving games were later announced to be exempt from the Color Rush promotion.

The Discontinuation of Color Rush in the NFL

In a shift from tradition, the NFL decided to discontinue the mandatory use of Color Rush uniforms beginning in the 2018 season.

Color Rush uniforms for all 32 teams

While select teams may still choose to don alternate uniforms or participate in special-themed games, the original Color Rush program is no longer a consistent aspect of the NFL schedule.

Nonetheless, the impact it had on Thursday Night Football games remains significant, as it introduced a captivating and vibrant aesthetic that left an indelible mark on the league's history.

The evolution of NFL uniforms continues, reflecting the ever-changing visual landscape of professional football.

