What colors are the 49ers and Chiefs wearing today? Full details and win-loss records for respective Super Bowl uniforms

Finally, Super Bowl LVIII is here, and while fans get ready for the game, the spectacle is about more than scores and halftime acts.

The color of the shirts sported by the competing San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is one thing that supporters are anticipating. Additionally, they may be fascinated to learn that the jerseys may have a minor influence on the result.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Super Bowl 2024 uniforms: What 49ers and Chiefs will be wearing today

In Super Bowl LVIII today, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. If the Chiefs beat the 49ers, they will become the first side to win two consecutive titles in almost twenty years. Kansas City will wear its customary red home jerseys for the match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are the official home team for the game and have chosen to wear their recognizable red home uniform. This indicates that the Niners, wearing white shirts, will be the visiting team.

Expand Tweet

The chosen home club for the Super Bowl is decided via a system used by the league that rotates between the two NFL conferences annually. After that, the home team selects the jersey it wishes to wear, forcing the other side to pick a different color.

One team has worn white jerseys in the Super Bowl every year since its inception in 1967: the San Francisco 49ers. Another thing worth noticing is that, during these games, teams that wear white jerseys win more.

Teams wearing white jerseys for the Big Game have a 16-3 record since 2004. To win their sixth Super Bowl, the 49ers will pray that history repeats itself today.

The two teams also faced each other in the Big Game (2020), when Kansas City beat San Francisco at Super Bowl LIV. As the home team in that game, the Chiefs donned their customary red uniform. They'll want to make history in their recognizable red uniform at Allegiant Stadium.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live: TV schedule and live stream details

The San Francisco 49ers will encounter the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Live broadcasts of the game on CBS and Nickelodeon will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be live-streamed on Paramount+, FuboTV, SlingTV and YouTubeTV, among others.

All the details you need to watch Super Bowl LVIII today are below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentator), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Paramount+