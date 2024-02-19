What was Cooper Kupp's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Rams WR's performance

Cooper Kupp finished the 2021-2022 campaign as a triple-crown winner, partly due to his unwavering dedication to his craft. Along the route to earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, he placed first in the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns in that particular season.

Kupp was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft due to his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier that year, where he ran a 40-yard sprint in 4.62 seconds. Given that he still owns the league record for most receiving yards in a combined season and postseason—2,425 yards in the 2021 season—he has undoubtedly been among the best bargain selections in the NFL draft over the last ten years.

Cooper Kupp recorded an official time of 4.62 seconds during the 2017 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. That time was tied for the ninth lowest among the 49 wide receivers that competed in the challenge that year. He did, however, demonstrate good size (6'2, 204 pounds), good hand size, and outstanding coordination in the three-cone and shuttle drills. His official 2017 scouting combine statistics are listed below:

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.08 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.75 seconds

Vertical jump: 31.0 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet 8 inches

Wonderlic test score: 37

Although most NFL draft experts and scouts evaluated Kupp as a second-round prospect, he was ultimately selected in the third round. The Rams drafted Kupp with the 69th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended up becoming the second-highest selection in Eastern Washington University's history. Michael Roos was the only player ever taken before him, who was selected 41st overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 Draft.

Cooper Kupp's college football stats

Cooper Kupp was coming out of a minor institution in Eastern Washington before the 2017 NFL Draft. Many doubted if he would be able to duplicate the flashy numbers he produced in college.

The 30-year-old receiver did not receive one scholarship invitation from schools in the elite division of college football when he graduated from high school. He ultimately chose to attend Eastern Washington University, where, in 2013, he started as a wide receiver in his freshman year.

Kupp's 1,691 receiving yards, 21 touchdown catches overall, 14 straight games with a touchdown reception, and 93 catches set national freshman records. He collected 428 receptions for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns over his four years at EWU.

By the time Kupp graduated from college, he had the Division I records for catches, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. In his third season with the Rams following his selection in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Cooper Kupp had begun to establish himself as one of the league's top receivers. Since then, he has been named the Offensive Player of the Year and the MVP of the Super Bowl.