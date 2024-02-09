What is the cost for taxpayers in a Super Bowl host city? All you need to know about Big Game's ins and outs

Super Bowl 2024 will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. The big game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, for the first time in league history.

While many suggest that Vegas is fast becoming the sports capital of the country, locals have been wondering whether the big events in the city will lead to an increase in taxes.

Although the Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the US, it comes at a price. Typically, the taxpayers in the host city end up paying more for the grand affair.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Therefore, the 2024 Super Bowl will lead to the taxpayers in Vegas footing most of the bill for increased security measures at the game and other factors that go into hosting the event. However, the Chiefs-49ers big game will be broadcast for free in the city.

The cost for taxpayers in a Super Bowl host city can vary. Reports estimate that local tax revenue can shoot up to between $12 million to $22 million when the Super Bowl comes to town.

However, taxpayers in Vegas have to fund a comparatively higher amount in debt service requirements on their newly-built Allegiant Stadium. Figures for local tax revenue can climb as high as $36.8 million for this year until 2028.

How much money did Glendale, Arizona make off Super Bowl 2023? Exploring the numbers behind last year's big game

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. However, the state was also a big winner by sheer numbers.

As per reports, Super Bowl 2023 generated a record-breaking $1.3 billion in total economic output for Arizona. It also contributed a mammoth $726.1 million to the state's gross domestic product.

How much money does the NFL make off a Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the season and the NFL reportedly makes between $300 million to $1.3 billion off the big game. However, the official numbers are never released.

The major sources of revenue for the league at the Super Bowl come from TV rights deals, ticket sales, merchandise sales and local revenue.