NFL's craziest jaw-dropping stats

The NFL's long history is full of interesting and impressive statistical achievements and records.

During a recent episode of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show, the crew discussed some of the craziest stats in the history of the league.

Each of the four hosts brought up one unbelievable stat and to their credit, they did find some of the most insane feats that have been achieved in the NFL.

Here’s a rundown of the crazy records they discussed.

Jaw-dropping NFL records

😲😲😲😲😲



What is the craziest jaw-dropping NFL stat? pic.twitter.com/KFeXCFuX1h — GMFB (@gmfb) May 20, 2021

#1 - Larry Fitzgerald does not drop the ball

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a future Hall of Famer. The veteran has started 261 games in his 17-year NFL career and has scored 121 touchdowns.

One amazing record that Fitzgerald holds is that he has more tackles (41) than dropped passes (28) in his NFL career. This wild stat showcases just how reliable Fitzgerald's hands are.

#2 - Reggie White was a beast

Reggie White signed with the @packers in 1993.



He made his presence known in his first game against his former team. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/uFuUARySOd — NFL (@NFL) April 11, 2020

During the 2001 NFL season, New York Giants legend Michael Strahan set a new record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5. He surpassed the previous mark of 21 set by Chris Doleman (1989) and Reggie White (1987).

While Strahan and Doleman took 16 games to reach their respective marks, White recorded his 21 sacks in just 12 games. The 1987 NFL season was shortened due to the players' strike, but that did not stop White from setting the record at the time.

#3 - Emmett Smith was an NFL Iron Man

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmett Smith holds the NFL record for most rushing yards in history with 18,355.

Despite being just 5-foot-9 and 221 pounds, Smith was one of the most durable and consistent players in the league. He recorded 11 straight seasons with 1000-plus rushing yards in his Hall of Fame career, the most in NFL history.

This stat is even more incredible when you consider that no other player has more than 10 seasons with over 1000 rushing yards.

#4 - A season to forget for Chiefs wide receivers

Since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs offense has been an unstoppable juggernaut, breaking record after record each season.

But back in 2014, the Chiefs wide receiving core achieved a feat that none of them would be proud of. The team's wide receivers did not score a single touchdown that season. Dwayne Bowe, Albert Wilson and Donnie Avery caught zero touchdown passes during that campaign.