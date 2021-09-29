What is Dapper Labs? NBA Top Shot maker enters NFL as Packers’ Aaron Jones joins FTX

Blockchain technology is now firmly enmeshed in the NFL with Dapper Labs tying up with the league and Aaron Jones joining FTX. Dapper Labs will now provide Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for NFL fans.

NFLPA @NFLPA We’re excited to announce a new collaboration between the NFLPA, Dapper Labs, OneTeam Partners & the NFL to create exclusive digital video highlight NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for NFL fans. We’re excited to announce a new collaboration between the NFLPA, Dapper Labs, OneTeam Partners & the NFL to create exclusive digital video highlight NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for NFL fans.

So, who are Dapper Labs and what do they bring to this venture? Why did the Players Association partner with them to undertake this venture? Here's a look at the ins and outs of the deal.

Dapper Labs brings sports NFT experience to NFL as Aaron Jones digs cryptocurrency through FTX

Dapper Labs provides the latest blockchain technology that allows miracle moments to be converted into NFTs that can then be used as collectibles.

In the NFL, magical moments happen ever so often. It's why we follow the sport. To own a piece of that magic, your favorite team and player, as you would own a piece of memorabilia, is something that should get NFL fans excited.

Dapper Labs already has experience in the US sports market. They are the brains behind the NBA collectibles marketplace Top Shot. They have found tremendous favor within the NBA community and the NFL hopes that they can replicate the success here.

The introduction of Dapper Labs is just the latest in a long line of recent movements where NFL players and fans alike have embraced blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

Most recently, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers became an ambassador for FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. Jones became a shareholder as well, and he will be paid for his role in cryptocurrency.

He went on to explain why he believes it's a smart decision.

"I plan to invest a portion of my future marketing earnings in cryptocurrency and other blockchain related assets through the FTX US exchange."

Aaron Jones is wholly aboard this train and has integrated his charitable foundations to FTX as well. His charity 'A&A All the Way' will now have the FTX pay option for those who choose to pay in cryptocurrencies.

It is a project started by his twin brother Alvin and himself, hence the name. That Aaron Jones would allow FTX to partner in something so dear to him shows that his partnership with the firm is not merely superficial in nature.

As cryptocurrency becomes mainstream, the NFLPA and individual players have seemingly decided it would behoove them to flow with the tide. It will now allow fans to cherish some iconic moments and allow them to deal with their favorite players in cryptocurrencies.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha