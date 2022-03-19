What is Davante Adams' net worth in 2022?

Davante Adams was expected to be paid handsomely by the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Instead, Green Bay broke the bank for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Adams ended up following the money to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders granted Davante Adams a five-year, $141 million deal, making over $28 million annually as the league's highest-paid receiver.

The 29-year-old is worth every penny to Las Vegas as one of the best receivers since 2018 and a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average.

Now with a lofty contract finalized, Davante Adams has an estimated net worth of at least $30 million. Prior to signing his new deal, Adams' net worth was estimated at $25 million.

Net worth isn't based on the cash in your bank accounts, but rather on your assets. You can expect Davante Adams to invest/spend some of his new wealth, which will increase his net worth.

His rookie contract was worth just shy of $4 million over four years. His second contract with Green Bay paid out $58 million over another four.

If Adams plays out the entire duration of his deal with the Raiders, he would have earned over $200 million from his NFL salary alone.

In addition, Adams has endorsement deals with Nike, Pepsi, and Head & Shoulders. He isn't often featured in commercials, but has appeared in several for Courtyard by Marriott and Snickers.

Wide receiver room for Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams trade

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be moving forward with Derek Carr as their long-term quarterback. They brought in Davante Adams to give him a solid first option receiver.

After Henry Ruggs' "incident" last year, the offense was left without talented receivers for Carr. Hunter Renfrow is good but can't take the full load on by himself. He's more of a second option.

The Raiders



QB Derek Carr

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Davante Adams

WR Hunter Renfrow

WR Bryan Edwards

QB Derek Carr

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Davante Adams

WR Hunter Renfrow

WR Bryan Edwards

TE Darren Waller

Bryan Edwards will line up as the third starter, but he leaves substantial room for improvement.

Behind Edwards are Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner, DJ Turner and Javon Wims. It's not the sexiest group of receivers, but at least the team also has tight end Darren Waller.

Las Vegas still needs to surround Derek Carr with more stable weapons, which should lead to the team drafting a receiver and possibly another tailback as insurance for Josh Jacobs.

Either way, the AFC West is a lot more interesting with Adams, Russell Wilson (Denver), Juju Smith-Schuster (Kansas City), Khalil Mack, and JC Jackson (LA) all joining the division.

