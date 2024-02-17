What was Deebo Samuel's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting 49ers WR's performance

Deebo Samuel has become an integral part of the San Francisco 49ers offense since they drafted him in 2019. The wideout has helped the team reach two Super Bowls, but the 49ers ended up on the losing side on both occasions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with his role as a receiver, Samuel has also been deployed as a running back by San Francisco in recent years. He earned his career's only Pro Bowl honor in 2021 and also earned a First-team All-Pro selection that season.

However, with the 2024 NFL combine approaching, fans have been curious to learn how Samuel — one of the top wideouts at the 2019 combine — performed during his drills.

Samuel took part in the 2019 NFL Combine on the back of five strong seasons with South Carolina. He earned First-team All-SEC and First-team All-American honors during the 2018 college football season. Here's a look at his results from his drills at the 2019 NFL combine.

Deebo Samuel's NFL Combine results

40 Yard Dash: 4.48 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.66 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.60 seconds

Bench Press: 15 reps (225 lb)

Vertical Leap: 39.0 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.14 seconds

Three Cone: 7.03 seconds

Notably, Samuel did not undergo the 60-yard shuttle test at the combine.

His most impressive drill was the 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.48 seconds. Samuel's vertical leap of 39.0 inches also highlighted his incredible athletic ability.

A look at Deebo Samuel's stats in the 2023 NFL season

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel finished the 2023 regular season with 892 yards on 60 receptions with seven touchdowns through the air. He also added 225 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries to help the San Francisco 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

However, Samuel failed to replicate his impressive outings in the postseason. He finished with 161 all-purpose yards and zero touchdowns across three games as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl, but lost to the Chiefs at the final hurdle.