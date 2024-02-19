What was Demario Douglas' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Patriots' WR's performance

The New England Patriots selected Demario Douglas in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft after a decent college career with Liberty. The speedy pass catcher fit the mold of the archetypical Bill Belichick wide receiver. Douglas possessed decent speed, but his biggest strength was his will to improve.

This article will examine Douglas' performance at the 2023 NFL Combine and his scouting report. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Demario Douglas' NFL Combine record from 2023

Demario Douglas was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine after a solid redshirt junior year with Liberty. Douglas was a kick returner and wide receiver for most of his college career. He participated in five out of the seven drills at the Combine.

His results were:

10-Yard Split - 1.54 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle - 4.29 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.44 Seconds

Broad Jump - 11’ 2’’

Vertical Jump - 39.5’’

Douglas had a decent showing at the Combine and was ranked as the 21st-best wideout in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 30 1/4’’

Hand - 8 3/4’’

Height - 5’ 8’’

Weight - 179 lbs

Expand Tweet

Demario Douglas' scouting report

Demario Douglas was viewed by scouts as a pass catcher with a slight stature, speed and quickness but was plagued by inconsistent route running and ball skills. Douglas possessed the uncanny ability to duck and weave through pressure from significantly larger defenders.

Douglas was a tough route runner for defenders to catch and he helped Liberty get some precious yardage in his college career. However, Douglas needed to work on his route running to be able to pose a threat at the highest level.

Scouts didn't see Douglas as being a plus ball-winner on contested catches in the NFL, even though he had the potential to snag tough grabs. The Liberty alum possessed late-round potential and, with the proper development, could become a decent punt or kick returner in the future.

Here's a look at Douglas' Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Is an experienced punt and kick returner

Known to disguise comebacks with a vertical push

Maintains concentration chasing deep throws

Cons:

Does not have the size to win contested catches downfield

Is small and slightly built