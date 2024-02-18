What was Derrick Henry's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Titans RB's performance

Legendary Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will enter free agency in March and is sure to be on the move. At 30, Henry still thinks he has plenty of football left in him.

Henry has accumulated 9,500+ running yards, 90 carrying touchdowns, 1,450+ receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in his eight-year career. He has five 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and six consecutive seasons with 1,000+ total yards under his belt in the last six years.

In addition, Henry has scored ten or more touchdowns on the ground in each of his previous six seasons in the NFL. Incredibly, he led the NFL in carries for the fourth time in the last five seasons in the 2023 campaign.

Henry's destination for the upcoming football season is still unknown, and his possible landing spots will be a discussion we will surely partake in. For now, let us look at how he performed at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine.

Derrick Henry was the tallest player in his group at six feet two and weighed 247 pounds, making him one of the heavier backs in his selection class. His 40-yard sprint time of 4.54 seconds and his 37-inch vertical leap made an impression at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Henry achieved a 1.60 10-yard split and a 10-foot-10 broad jump in the rest of his ability tests. Players of his size typically find it difficult to reach these numbers. His bench press reps in 2016 also placed him in the top 8 among RBs.

The University of Alabama product was eventually chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the 45th overall selection in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Derrick Henry's college football stats

2015 Heisman Trophy winner Henry was one of the most productive running backs in college football history during his tenure at the University of Alabama from 2013 to 2015. In his solitary season as a starting RB at the university, he finished with 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, setting a Southeastern Conference record in 2015.

Henry was the NCAA leader in terms of running attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns during the 2015 season. He beat competition from the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson to win the Heisman Trophy that year. In addition, he received multiple other honors, such as the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Doak Walker awards.

Henry concluded his first campaign in the NFL with 110 rushes for 490 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games (2 starts) after being picked by the Titans. He also gained 137 yards by catching 13 passes.

