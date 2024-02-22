What did Deshaun Watson score on the Wonderlic test? Browns QB's pre-draft numbers explored

Deshaun Watson has had his share of controversy since joining the NFL in 2017. The Houston Texans selected the quarterback with the 12th overall pick in the draft.

After five seasons with the Texans, Watson joined the Cleveland Browns in 2022. However, the signal-caller who earned three Pro Bowler honors in Houston has struggled to acclimatize in Cleveland.

Nonetheless, with the 2024 NFL Combine just around the corner, some fans are curious to learn about Watson's performance at the 2017 Combine, which played a role in his first-round selection in the draft.

Notably, Watson had a relatively disappointing Wonderlic test score of 20/50. It was the lowest score of any quarterback in that year's class.

Despite the poor marks on the Wonderlic test, Watson has been lauded for his decision-making on the field. The signal-caller has a 36-30 record in his pro football career.

Here's a look at Watson's results from his performances at the 2017 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.72 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.60 seconds

Vertical Leap: 32.5 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.31 seconds

Three Cone: 6.95 seconds

Although Watson's Wonderlic score wasn't too impressive, he flaunted his speed by completing the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds. His 32.5-inch vertical leap was also a testament to his athleticism.

How did Deshaun Watson fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson had one of his poorer campaigns in the 2023 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns quarterback threw for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns in six games. He also added 142 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Watson's season was cut short after a season-ending shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Watson's absence, Joe Flacco was named as the Browns' starting quarterback. The veteran signal-caller led the team to the postseason, but Cleveland was eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans.