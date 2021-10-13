"Jon Gruden's comments have no place in the game" - Aaron Rodgers condemns Ex-Raiders HC

Reigning NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not mince words when asked about the Jon Gruden situation.

On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about Gruden's emails on the Pat McAfee Show. He replied:

"I know that there are opinions similar to that, but I feel they're few and far between. The player and the coach of today is a more empathetic, advanced, progressive, loving, connected type of person. I'm proud of the kind of locker room we have."

NOTE: Tweet below contains NFSW language

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers on Jon Gruden via @PatMcAfeeShow : “Those opinions don’t have a place in the game ... that shit doesn’t fly.” Aaron Rodgers on Jon Gruden via @PatMcAfeeShow: “Those opinions don’t have a place in the game ... that shit doesn’t fly.”

Rodgers firm in his thoughts regarding Gruden's comments

Several people have defended Gruden's character and have said that people should forgive him. Rodgers, however, stated that the former Raiders coach had no choice but to resign from his position. He said:

"We need to allow people to grow and change, but those opinions don't have a place in the game. It was surprising to see that the thing went so quickly, but I think that was probably the best decision for all parties involved. Hopefully, we can all as a league learn and grow from this. Hopefully, it puts people on notice who have some of those same opinions. Like, 'Hey man, it's time to grow and evolve and change and connect. That (expletive) doesn't fly.' "

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow How do we go forward after these Jon Gruden emails??"I can say with real honesty & pride that those opinions aren't shared with players.. the locker room allows you to have incredible conversations & that's the best way to grow, learn, change & better yourself" ~ @AaronRodgers12 How do we go forward after these Jon Gruden emails??"I can say with real honesty & pride that those opinions aren't shared with players.. the locker room allows you to have incredible conversations & that's the best way to grow, learn, change & better yourself" ~@AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/NZk72hK79S

The NFL's reigning MVP then went on to say that he thinks the majority of players and coaches in the NFL have an open mind and treat every person in the organization with respect.

Also Read

"I feel like in the locker room, it's a close-knit group of guys. We don't treat people differently based on the way that they talk, where they're from, what they're into, what they look like. I'm proud of that," Rodgers said.

The vast majority have condemned Gruden for what he wrote in the emails, and it is true that not only do they not have a place in the NFL, but in society as a whole. Rodgers' comments echo what most people think about the leaked emails.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar