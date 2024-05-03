What does the Dolphins WR depth chart look like after Odell Beckham Jr.'s $8,250,000 deal?

The Miami Dolphins have signed Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal, bringing him to one of the most stacked offensive rosters in the NFL. The Dolphins have given Tua Tagovailoa yet another weapon as they chase AFC Conference supremacy ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

This article will explore how the Dolphins' locker room looks ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Miami Dolphins 2024 wide receiver depth chart ft. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. joins a stacked wide receiver rotation that includes future Hall of Famer Tyreek Hill, speedster Jaylen Waddle and multi-purpose pass catcher Braxton Berrios. Beckham Jr. will likely be the third-option wide receiver on the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins had arguably the fastest offense in the league. They regularly outran opposing defenses and posed nightmares for defensive coordinators. Adding a former perennial Pro Bowler in Beckham Jr. makes the Dolphins more potent and gives the franchise some much-needed Super Bowl-winning experience.

With Beckham Jr.'s addition, the Dolphins now have another offensive outlet for Tua Tagovailoa to sling the rock to. That, coupled with the presence of borderline Pro Bowl talents at running back in Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, makes the Dolphins a scary opponent in the league.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Miami Dolphins contract details

According to Spotrac, Odell Beckham Jr. has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth an average annual salary of $3,000,000. His contract also includes $5.25 million in incentives ahead of a likely deep playoff push by the franchise.

Beckham Jr.'s new contract puts him in a great position to win his second Super Bowl ring. He'll be a luxury option for Mike McDaniel's team and play a role similar to the one he played in Los Angeles and Baltimore in his past two healthy seasons on the gridiron.

He's joining one of the better teams in the stacked AFC Conference, and the franchise will be relying on his big-game abilities to get them through tricky situations when called upon. Furthermore, the younger receivers on the Dolphins roster will savor the chance to learn from one of the league's most celebrated pass catchers.