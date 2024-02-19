What was Drake London's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Falcons WR's performance

Drake London has established himself as one of the finest young ball-catchers in the recent history of the Atlanta Falcons. London, a second-year receiver in 2023, silently maintained his ascent to become one of the most prolific young receivers in the history of the team, even as the squad couldn't reach the levels that supporters had hoped for.

London surpassed Atlanta's record for the most catches in a Falcons receiver's first two campaigns as a professional after yet another outstanding campaign.

Although the 22-year-old receiver saw some unsteady quarterback services in his first two seasons, his solid grip helped him establish himself as one of the most dependable targets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Let's examine the promising player's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2022.

Before the draft, there were concerns regarding London's speed, which increased when he declined to run the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. His projected time was between 4.4 and 4.53 if the receiver participated in the 40-yard.

Below are Drake London's scouting combine numbers in 2022:

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 219 lbs

Hand: 9 3/8 inches (0.24 m)

Arm length: 33 inches

Wingspan: 6'5 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

Vertical leap: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Expand Tweet

Drake London's college football stats

Drake London made an immediate impression following his 2019 commitment to play football at the University of Southern California. He amassed 567 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman. As a sophomore, he followed his first-year performance up with a 502-yard effort in just six games.

It was expected that London would have his first full season to display his abilities going into the 2021 campaign, and that's exactly what he did. He was No. 1 in college football in contested receptions and ended with 88 receptions and 1,084 receiving yards in his final season at USC despite only playing in eight games due to an ankle problem.

Drake London logged 2,153 receiving yards and 160 receptions with 15 touchdowns in 27 games throughout his three years in college.

The Atlanta Falcons selected London as the eighth overall choice in the 2022 NFL draft. Although he has posted respectable numbers in his first two professional seasons, he has the potential to perform much better.

The Falcons fans may be able to see Drake London elevate his career and surpass the landmark pace at which he started it if the team can acquire a quarterback of the highest class before the 2024 campaign.