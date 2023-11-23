What is a fair catch free kick rule in the NFL? All you need to know

A fundamental understanding of the most important regulations, such as how pass interference and offsides operate, is essential for NFL fans who want to make the most of their game-day experience. However, the uncommon fair catch free kick rule is something that many are unaware of.

One of the NFL's most mysterious rules is the fair catch free kick regulation. With a few minor modifications, the rule has been in effect since the 1930s, yet many fans have never seen it put into practice.

A team that recently completed a fair catch is permitted by the rule to try a free kick from the area of the catch. The kicking side is given a field goal, totaling three points if the kick goes between the opposing team's goalposts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL fair catch free kick rule explained

An NFL team is entitled to a free kick from the line of scrimmage on their following play following a fair catch. The kicking team scores three points if the kick clears the posts.

The defense must remain at least ten yards from where the ball is placed until it is kicked. The ball must be set up more like a kickoff than a field goal before a team can take the free kick. Furthermore, it needs to be a drop-kick or a place-kick.

One other thing to keep in mind regarding the free kick regulation is that the side that made the fair catch could still take the kick regardless of whether time ran out on the play before.

Expand Tweet

Longest field goals in NFL history

The longest field goal in NFL history was kicked by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker against the Detroit Lions in 2021, cementing his place in the record books for all time. Eight years prior, a record had been set, but Tucker's kick smashed it.

In addition to Tucker's kick, the league's illustrious history boasts multiple kicks that have traveled more than 60 yards. The five longest field goals are listed below.

#1 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens), 66 yards - 2021

#2 - Matt Prater (Denver Broncos) - 64 yards - 2013

#3 - Tom Dempsey (New Orleans Saints), 63 yards - 1970

#4 - Jason Elam (Denver Broncos), 63 yards - 1998

#5 - Sebastian Janikowski (Oakland Raiders), 63 yards - 2011

There are three other players tied for third with 63-yard field goals. They are David Akers in 2012, Graham Gano in 2018, and Brett Maher in 2019.

Top 5 NFL kickers in 2023

Up to 14 NFL kickers this season might argue that they should be among the top 5 in 2023. But here, we'll limit our list to the league's best five kickers.

#1 - Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker is among the league's most reliable kickers on a regular basis. This season, he is 19 of 19 on field goals.

#2 - Jake Elliott – Philadelphia Eagles

In nine games this season, Jake Elliott is 18 for 20 on field goals.

#3 - Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

The fact that Justin Tucker routinely ranks in the top of kicker rankings is hardly surprising. The veteran is still going strong and is one of the most dependable kickers in the league's history. In his 11 games this season, he is 19 for 23 on field goals.

#4 - Brandon Aubrey – Dallas Cowboys

Among the league's highest-scoring kickers is Brandon Aubrey. In the ten games this season, he has gone 21 for 21 on field goals.

#5 - Evan McPherson – Cincinnati Bengals

After playing well in the first ten games of the season, Evan McPherson is still a trustworthy option for the Cincinnati Bengals. In 10 games this season, he is 16 for 20 on field goals.