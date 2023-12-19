What is false start in NFL? Explaining pre-snap rules and violations

False starts and associated penalties in the NFL have quickly become the bane of league offenses. A false start happens when the offensive player leaves their set static position before the ball is snapped. Once a false start is called, the referee blows his whistle to "dead" the play instantly.

In this article, we will explain the false start rule in the league and answer a frequently asked question in the process. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

The false start rule in the NFL

As mentioned above, a false start is when an offensive player moves out of their set static position before the ball is snapped. The referee must blow his whistle to end the play as soon as the false start is spotted.

Once the whistle is blown, the five-yard penalty is administered to the offending team. After which, the down is replayed; that is the case both at the NFL and collegiate levels.

False starts happen to even the most experienced professionals, as NFL games are typically high-pressure. Teams always look to gain the slightest advantage, so it's okay to see one or more of the 11 offensive players tweak in high-pressure situations.

To call a false start on an erring offensive player, the referee rolls their arms in front of their body in circles. Upon doing this, the referee pointed toward the offense and stated the number of players who committed the penalty.

NFL players get called for false starts every now and then. One of the most common examples is when someone on the line (typically an offensive lineman) is called for jumping out of a stance too early.

Also, it could happen when a wide receiver suddenly moves toward the line of scrimmage before the snap. It could also occur when a player isn't set when the ball is snapped.

Can a quarterback get a false-start penalty?

Yes, a quarterback can get a false start in the National Football League. Every offensive player can be called for a false start, and wide receivers, running backs, and offensive linemen are also not exempted from the penalty.

However, the most common offenders are offensive linemen, who are likeliest to jump at the sound of a snap or once a potential defender proceeds to rush at them.

