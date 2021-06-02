What is former NFL quarterback Alex Smith's net worth?

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith had a successful career in the league over the course of sixteen seasons. During his time in the National Football League, Smith signed four lucrative contracts. According to Business Insider, Alex Smith is the tenth-highest paid player in NFL history.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a net worth of $55 million. Let’s take a closer look at how Alex Smith earned his wealth.

NFL career

Alex Smith was drafted first overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a six-year $49.5 million contract at the start of his rookie season.

After his first five seasons in the NFL, Smith signed his second deal with the 49ers in 2011. It was a three-year, $24 million contract.

Trade to Kansas City

On February 27, 2013, Alex Smith was traded from the 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2014, the Chiefs gave their new starting quarterback a four-year $68 million deal.

Trade to Washington

On January 30, 2018, the Chiefs traded their former starting QB to the Washington Football Team. Smith was then signed to a four-year, $94 million contract extension.

Leg injury

The Washington quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury on November 18, 2018 against the Houston Texans. Smith had a spiral and compound fracture in his right leg after being sacked. Following the initial surgery, Smith developed life-threatening sepsis, which required him to undergo a further 17 surgeries.

At one point doctors had suggested amputation. He was placed on the 'physically unable to perform' list and many thought he would never play football again.

Alex Smith returns to football

Incredibly, after nearly 24 months of rehab, Smith returned to the NFL in 2020. He played in eight games during 2020 and won the NFL’s comeback player of the season award.

NFL retirement

Alex Smith officially retired from the NFL in April this year. It was reported that several NFL teams were interested in him but the veteran QB decided it was time to hang up his cleats.

Endorsements

The quarterback earned around $1 million a year from Nike and Advocare sponsorships and appearances.

Charity

Alex Smith founded his own foundation in 2007. The Alex Smith Guardian Scholars Program helps send foster teens to college.

NFL career stats

Games - 174

Passing yards - 35,650

Touchdowns - 199

Interceptions - 109

